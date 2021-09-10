Registration was successful!
Smoke billows from the North and South Towers of the World Trade Center before they collapsed on September 11, 2001 in New York, NY - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2021
9/11: 20 Years Later
On 11 September 2001, 19 al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked and crashed four passenger jets, destroying the World Trade Centre towers in New York and damaging the Pentagon. The attack killed almost 3,000 people and injured 25,000, prompting the launch of US-led military campaigns in Afghanistan and Iraq.
'I Hoped My Daughter Had Time to Escape': Father Shares Devastating Memories of 9/11
'I Hoped My Daughter Had Time to Escape': Father Shares Devastating Memories of 9/11
Nearly 3,000 people from 90 countries lost their lives in the terrorist attacks.
9/11: 20 years later
new york city
September 11 is a day of personal tragedy for Roman, a Russian native of New York. He lost his daughter during the attacks on the Twin Towers.Roman quickly found out what happened, as he was working not far from the Twin Towers. When he looked out the window, the blood froze in his veins.But police did not let him enter the area.He and his wife searched hospitals to find their daughter but their attempts were in vain. They never found her.Together with Russian-speaking New Yorkers who lost their loved ones in the tragedy, he became a part of the September 11 family. He and his wife planted a weeping willow in Asser Levy Park to pay tribute to their daughter.In 2011, on the tenth anniversary of the tragedy, the authorities founded the National September 11 Memorial and Museum at the site of the destroyed Twin Towers in New York. The memorial is a park with more than 400 white oak trees that surround two pools with waterfalls. The names of almost 3,000 victims of the attacks are inscribed on bronze parapets surrounding the twin Memorial pools.In 2002, September 11 was dubbed Patriot Day in the United States. Since 2009, following the approval of Act 111-13 of US General Law, this date has been referred to as the National Day of Service and Remembrance.
'I Hoped My Daughter Had Time to Escape': Father Shares Devastating Memories of 9/11

23:40 GMT 10.09.2021 (Updated: 23:59 GMT 10.09.2021)
© REUTERS / CARLOS BARRIAA rose is placed at the 9/11 Memorial ahead of the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 10, 2021.
A rose is placed at the 9/11 Memorial ahead of the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 10, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.09.2021
© REUTERS / CARLOS BARRIA
Nearly 3,000 people from 90 countries lost their lives in the terrorist attacks. In September 2006, President George W. Bush said the damage amounted to at least $500 billion, but the exact number is unknown.
September 11 is a day of personal tragedy for Roman, a Russian native of New York. He lost his daughter during the attacks on the Twin Towers.
"It was a normal working day. I was sitting in the office and my wife called. She said that our daughter did not call at the usual time and it worried her. She called her every day," he told Sputnik.
Roman quickly found out what happened, as he was working not far from the Twin Towers. When he looked out the window, the blood froze in his veins.
"I ran, went in the direction of Manhattan, I called my wife, I called my daughter. I continued to walked there and prayed to God that she was not there," he recalled.
But police did not let him enter the area.
"I just sat down, people walked by, gave me water. I was sure that no one would come out of there. Yet, I hoped that my daughter had time to escape, maybe she was on the lower floors," he said.
He and his wife searched hospitals to find their daughter but their attempts were in vain. They never found her.
Together with Russian-speaking New Yorkers who lost their loved ones in the tragedy, he became a part of the September 11 family. He and his wife planted a weeping willow in Asser Levy Park to pay tribute to their daughter.
St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in New York City - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.09.2021
9/11: 20 Years Later
9/11 Terror Attacks United People Regardless of Religious Affiliation, New York Priest Says
Yesterday, 06:15 GMT
In 2011, on the tenth anniversary of the tragedy, the authorities founded the National September 11 Memorial and Museum at the site of the destroyed Twin Towers in New York. The memorial is a park with more than 400 white oak trees that surround two pools with waterfalls. The names of almost 3,000 victims of the attacks are inscribed on bronze parapets surrounding the twin Memorial pools.
In 2002, September 11 was dubbed Patriot Day in the United States. Since 2009, following the approval of Act 111-13 of US General Law, this date has been referred to as the National Day of Service and Remembrance.
