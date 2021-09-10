Registration was successful!
Google Practices 'Antiracism Training,' Promoting CRT to Employees - Report
Critical race theory's terms and concepts including "equity," "intersectionality," "white privilege," and "systemic racism" reportedly appear in the training...
Google Practices 'Antiracism Training,' Promoting CRT to Employees - Report

02:00 GMT 10.09.2021
Critical race theory's terms and concepts including "equity," "intersectionality," "white privilege," and "systemic racism" reportedly appear in the training, while including several lectures from guest speakers, such as Ibram X. Kendi, author of the controversial bestseller How To Be An Antiracist.
Google has started conducting "racial equity training" for its employees, with one session noting that America is built on a "system of white supremacy," as babies learn to be racist as early as three months, reportedly based on critical race theory's (CRT) main principles, City Journal reported.
According to the report, Randy Reyes, Google's Chief of Systemic Allyship, and a group of consultants from The Ladipo Group, teach employees to deconstruct racial and sexual identities before ranking themselves on a ladder of "power [and] privilege."
A schematic named "Wheel of Power/ Privilege" was supposedly sent to the outlet by a dissatisfied Google employee. According to one slice of the wheel, "gay men" have greater privilege and power than "lesbians, bisexuals, pansexuals, and asexuals."
Kendi in a training video, states that being brought up in the US, "is to be raised to be racist, and to be raised to be racist is to be raised to almost be addicted to racist ideas."

"The youngest of people are not colorblind - between three and six months, our toddlers are beginning to understand race and see race," he added in a video recorded for Talks at Google in 2020.

The report also mentioned Nikole Hannah-Jones, a New York Times journalist known as the editor of the 1619 Project, which "aims to reframe the country's history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans at the very center of the United States' national narrative," and whose lecture was featured in a separate video. Hannah-Jones' project has seen a barrage of criticism from historians and political experts, who have pointed to its inaccuracies.

“If you name anything in America, I can relate it back to slavery,” Hannah-Jones said in another video from the course on "racial equity." At the end of her training video she expressed a view that if one is white in the US, regardless of support for views or manifestations of racism, they should be considered as "the beneficiary of a 350-year system of white supremacy and racial hierarchy."

According to the report, some Google employees prepared an internal document titled "Anti-racism resources," which includes readings and "racial-consciousness exercises."
The report did not specify whether the training was required of all employees.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced 'Racial Equity Training' in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd while in police custody in late May 2020.
