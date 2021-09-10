Registration was successful!
'Gates of Hell Opened': Alexander Soros' Photo With Dad and Nancy Pelosi Ignites Internet
Here is a quick guide for those who seek instant fame on social media. Post a picture of yourself standing near George Soros and Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and it will become viral in the blink of an eye. That is what happened to Alexander Soros, son of George Soros, who typically gets dozens of likes and comments at best. But his latest post received 4,600 comments and 1,200 likes.What's the catch, you ask? Well, the comments will be, um, just scroll down…"The worst of the worst, villains, thieves, Halloween without costumes" – these are some of the remarks you will receive, not to mention the loads of obscenities. (Hey, fame comes with a price). And of course, there will be comparisons to Satan……and vampires (not the sexy ones from Twilight)Some users will consider you a threat and reveal they want to get rid of you.Still others will simply…Oh, and be sure to iron your shirt otherwise you will be swamped with sarcastic comments.Should one expect any neutral, let alone kind, remarks? Well, that's the question people are asking in the comment section of Alexander Soros' post.
09:43 GMT 10.09.2021
© AP Photo / Francois MoriGeorge Soros, Founder and Chairman of the Open Society Foundations listens to the conference after his speech entitled "How to save the European Union" as he attends the European Council On Foreign Relations Annual Council Meeting in Paris, Tuesday, May 29, 2018
George Soros, Founder and Chairman of the Open Society Foundations listens to the conference after his speech entitled How to save the European Union as he attends the European Council On Foreign Relations Annual Council Meeting in Paris, Tuesday, May 29, 2018 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.09.2021
© AP Photo / Francois Mori
Max Gorbachev
If there is anyone the internet hates now more than the COVID-19 “mastermind” Bill Gates (what, you haven’t heard?), it’s George Soros. Dubbed the “puppet master”, the Hungarian-born billionaire investor has been accused of controlling the global economy and politics and destabilizing regimes across the world.
Here is a quick guide for those who seek instant fame on social media. Post a picture of yourself standing near George Soros and Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and it will become viral in the blink of an eye. That is what happened to Alexander Soros, son of George Soros, who typically gets dozens of likes and comments at best. But his latest post received 4,600 comments and 1,200 likes.
What’s the catch, you ask? Well, the comments will be, um, just scroll down…
"The worst of the worst, villains, thieves, Halloween without costumes” – these are some of the remarks you will receive, not to mention the loads of obscenities. (Hey, fame comes with a price). And of course, there will be comparisons to Satan…
…and vampires (not the sexy ones from Twilight)
Some users will consider you a threat and reveal they want to get rid of you.
Still others will simply…
Oh, and be sure to iron your shirt otherwise you will be swamped with sarcastic comments.
Should one expect any neutral, let alone kind, remarks? Well, that’s the question people are asking in the comment section of Alexander Soros' post.
