'Gates of Hell Opened': Alexander Soros' Photo With Dad and Nancy Pelosi Ignites Internet
© AP Photo / Francois MoriGeorge Soros, Founder and Chairman of the Open Society Foundations listens to the conference after his speech entitled "How to save the European Union" as he attends the European Council On Foreign Relations Annual Council Meeting in Paris, Tuesday, May 29, 2018
If there is anyone the internet hates now more than the COVID-19 “mastermind” Bill Gates (what, you haven’t heard?), it’s George Soros. Dubbed the “puppet master”, the Hungarian-born billionaire investor has been accused of controlling the global economy and politics and destabilizing regimes across the world.
Here is a quick guide for those who seek instant fame on social media. Post a picture of yourself standing near George Soros and Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and it will become viral in the blink of an eye. That is what happened to Alexander Soros, son of George Soros, who typically gets dozens of likes and comments at best. But his latest post received 4,600 comments and 1,200 likes.
In Pelosi we trust! Was good seeing @SpeakerPelosi this weekend. pic.twitter.com/dguGCxDm37— Alexander Soros, PhD (@AlexanderSoros) September 9, 2021
What’s the catch, you ask? Well, the comments will be, um, just scroll down…
The amount of evil in this picture is sickening.— Show Me The Silver (@davedoestrading) September 9, 2021
The gates of hell were opened— KISHU_ARMY_BR (@ArchangelAka) September 9, 2021
"The worst of the worst, villains, thieves, Halloween without costumes” – these are some of the remarks you will receive, not to mention the loads of obscenities. (Hey, fame comes with a price). And of course, there will be comparisons to Satan…
September 9, 2021
Nope pic.twitter.com/qJYNfELMOj— Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) September 9, 2021
…and vampires (not the sexy ones from Twilight)
And here I was thinking that vampires reflections didn't stick in mirrors, nor in photographs. Silly me...— Persona non Greta (@Weird_Beard99) September 9, 2021
Some users will consider you a threat and reveal they want to get rid of you.
Look, 3 of the greatest threats to American Freedom in one picture….— Frank B-More (@InspectorFrank) September 9, 2021
There's never a lightning ⚡️ bolt around when you need one.— Michael (@PatriotKenrodNJ) September 9, 2021
Still others will simply…
September 9, 2021
September 9, 2021
Oh, and be sure to iron your shirt otherwise you will be swamped with sarcastic comments.
I mean, you'd think that the son of a billionaire could hire someone to press a shirt for a photo op. I may be poor, but I can afford an iron.— QuestionEverything (@naildrivermetal) September 9, 2021
Should one expect any neutral, let alone kind, remarks? Well, that’s the question people are asking in the comment section of Alexander Soros' post.
Are there any positive comments here? Sheesh— Llama Farmer (@datadropsmatter) September 10, 2021