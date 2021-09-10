Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210910/gaddafis-son-moves-to-turkey-after-release-from-prison-family-member-says-1088960648.html
Gaddafi's Son Moves to Turkey After Release From Prison, Family Member Says
Gaddafi's Son Moves to Turkey After Release From Prison, Family Member Says
ANKARA (Sputnik) - The son of the former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, Saadi Gaddafi, moved for Turkey after his release from prison in Tripoli, Moussa... 10.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-10T18:39+0000
2021-09-10T18:39+0000
saadi gaddafi
africa
turkey
libya
muammar gaddafi
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/05/1083802889_0:0:2048:1153_1920x0_80_0_0_975b8a2835e6f6250f90fb5788ffc879.jpg
Saadi's family also moved to Turkey. The Turkish Foreign Ministry gave no official comments on the issue.On Monday, Gaddafi was released from prison in Tripoli and immediately left for Turkey.The overthrow and killing of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 launched a period of political instability in Libya and insecurity for his family members. Three of his sons were killed, while Saadi managed to flee to Niger. In 2014, he was arrested and handed over to the new Libyan authorities.Saadi Gaddafi used to be a professional football player during his father's rule. Following extradition, he was accused of various crimes committed against protesters during the 2011 uprising and the murder of Libyan football player Bashir Rayani in 2005. The latter charge was lifted in 2018.
turkey
libya
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/05/1083802889_0:0:2048:1537_1920x0_80_0_0_f1ad6d475fec39a1bdf48a02ee7dd2a2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
saadi gaddafi, africa, turkey, libya, muammar gaddafi

Gaddafi's Son Moves to Turkey After Release From Prison, Family Member Says

18:39 GMT 10.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / MAHMUD TURKIASaadi Kadhafi, the son of slain Libyan dictator Moamer Kadhafi, sits dressed in prison blues waiting before trial in a courthouse in the Libyan capital Tripoli on March 13, 2016
Saadi Kadhafi, the son of slain Libyan dictator Moamer Kadhafi, sits dressed in prison blues waiting before trial in a courthouse in the Libyan capital Tripoli on March 13, 2016 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / MAHMUD TURKIA
Subscribe
ANKARA (Sputnik) - The son of the former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, Saadi Gaddafi, moved for Turkey after his release from prison in Tripoli, Moussa Ibrahim, the Gaddafi family representative and former information minister, said Friday.

"Egypt said it would welcome Saadi, just as Saudi Arabia and Turkey did. The parties’ jointly opted for Turkey as it was easier in terms of logistics. Saadi also was in favour of moving to Turkey, and that was done", Ibrahim said as quoted by Haberler.com. news portal.

Saadi's family also moved to Turkey. The Turkish Foreign Ministry gave no official comments on the issue.
On Monday, Gaddafi was released from prison in Tripoli and immediately left for Turkey.
The overthrow and killing of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 launched a period of political instability in Libya and insecurity for his family members. Three of his sons were killed, while Saadi managed to flee to Niger. In 2014, he was arrested and handed over to the new Libyan authorities.
Saadi Gaddafi used to be a professional football player during his father's rule. Following extradition, he was accused of various crimes committed against protesters during the 2011 uprising and the murder of Libyan football player Bashir Rayani in 2005. The latter charge was lifted in 2018.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:27 GMTEx-Vice President Mike Pence Scolds Biden Over Vax Mandates, Criticism of GOP Governors
19:08 GMTRudy Giuliani's Associate Pleads Guilty on Trump-Related Illegal Campaign Finance Charges
18:46 GMTChina Shares Video Allegedly Showing Taliban Fighters Using US Planes as Swings
18:39 GMTGaddafi's Son Moves to Turkey After Release From Prison, Family Member Says
18:24 GMTPrince Andrew Reportedly Served With Sexual Assault Papers Despite Attempts to Avoid It
18:04 GMTFort Pickett Evacuees Controversy Indicates US' Afghan Pull-Out Wasn't Planned at All, Observers Say
18:03 GMTSocial Care Tax Hike Erases Tory Poll Lead — But Labour Fail to Make Gains
18:02 GMTChina Scrambles Its J-16, Su-30 Fighter Jets to Repel US Spy Plane P-8 Near Taiwan - Video
18:00 GMTNASA Briefly Evacuates Kennedy Space Centre Building After Telephone Threat
17:30 GMTUS Appeals Court Rules to Reinstate Mask Mandate Ban in Florida Schools
17:09 GMT'This Isn't a Game': Biden Slams GOP Governors as RNC Threatens to Sue White House Over Vax Mandates
16:52 GMTFauci Says COVID-19 Mu Variant 'Not Matter of Alarm' in US at Present
16:48 GMTECOWAS Delegation Arrives in Guinea to Meet With Insurgents, Reports Suggest
16:30 GMTBizarre Conspiracy Theories That Have Haunted 9/11 Attacks for Two Decades
16:10 GMTUFO Hunter Claims to Have Found Stones Resembling 'Head of Ancient Royal' on Mars
16:06 GMTNASA Holds Presser on Collection of First Rock Samples From Mars
15:37 GMTMeghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Infamous Interview to Oprah Booed at TV Awards, Report Says
15:22 GMT‘All Hands on Deck’: Police May Use ‘Lethal Force’ During Upcoming Pro-Capitol Riot Rally
15:15 GMTIran Says It Struck Terrorists in Northern Iraq
15:03 GMTCalifornia Governor Hopeful Elder Slams the Left For Failing to Call Assault on Him 'Hate Crime'