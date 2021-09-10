Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210910/four-out-of-five-airlines-in-uk-dont-know-covid-19-traveling-restrictions-consumer-watchdog-finds-1088964829.html
Four Out of Five Airlines in UK Don't Know COVID-19 Traveling Restrictions, Consumer Watchdog Finds
Four Out of Five Airlines in UK Don't Know COVID-19 Traveling Restrictions, Consumer Watchdog Finds
Earlier this week, media reported that the UK's controversial traffic light system for trips abroad might be phased out as of October 1. The rules are expected... 10.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-10T22:41+0000
2021-09-10T22:41+0000
travel
british airways
travel advisory
airlines
british airlines
travel restrictions
ryanair
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0a/1088965917_0:0:1679:944_1920x0_80_0_0_7efdd0589bdb25236b6bce90ee1fe099.jpg
The UK's top airlines tend to give travelers incorrect and contradictory information about COVID-19 travel testing guidelines, so that travelers would have been denied boarding in some situations, leaving them deprived of their flight or vacation, British consumer rights organization, Which?, reported.The researchers posed as ordinary passengers conducted a total of 15 phone calls to British Airways, easyJet, Jet2, Ryanair, and TUI, asking the call centers' staff about testing documents needed to fly to mainland Portugal, and received confused or erroneous information in almost half of them.According to the travel restrictions in force at the time of the research, passengers were obliged to take a pre-flight test to board the plane, regardless of whether they had been vaccinated or had previously been infected. Only PCR tests were allowed, not quick lateral flow tests, and only children under the age of two were exempt.The consumer rights group noted that in one call to the air companies' representatives, a perplexed Jet2 employee altered their replies so many times during the phone conversation that the caller "didn’t have a clue what to think by the time it was over."Interestingly, according to the report, by plainly refusing to provide any guidance, all three Ryanair employees hung up on the callers.However, most of the airlines reportedly claimed to the consumer advocacy organization that the ultimate responsibility for incorrectly submitted documents rests with the customer, and that call center staff are not required to provide their expertise on the many conflicting restrictions imposed due to the pandemic.In the end, Which? recommended getting travel advice from the government's travel guidance page, instead of contacting airlines.According to UK media, citing insiders, authorities are exploring whether to eliminate the requirement that those who have been vaccinated perform PCR tests upon returning from most countries.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Kirill Kurevlev
Kirill Kurevlev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0a/1088965917_110:0:1561:1088_1920x0_80_0_0_1ba98787858a121c33463561056912fe.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
travel, british airways, travel advisory, airlines, british airlines, travel restrictions, ryanair, uk

Four Out of Five Airlines in UK Don't Know COVID-19 Traveling Restrictions, Consumer Watchdog Finds

22:41 GMT 10.09.2021
© REUTERS / GUY FAULCONBRIDGEQueues of people wait in line at U.K. citizens arrivals at Heathrow Airport in London, Britain, September 1, 2021.
Queues of people wait in line at U.K. citizens arrivals at Heathrow Airport in London, Britain, September 1, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.09.2021
© REUTERS / GUY FAULCONBRIDGE
Subscribe
Kirill Kurevlev
Writer
All materialsWrite to the author
Earlier this week, media reported that the UK's controversial traffic light system for trips abroad might be phased out as of October 1. The rules are expected to be based on a traveler's vaccination status rather than the risk level of the country from which they are returning.
The UK's top airlines tend to give travelers incorrect and contradictory information about COVID-19 travel testing guidelines, so that travelers would have been denied boarding in some situations, leaving them deprived of their flight or vacation, British consumer rights organization, Which?, reported.
The researchers posed as ordinary passengers conducted a total of 15 phone calls to British Airways, easyJet, Jet2, Ryanair, and TUI, asking the call centers' staff about testing documents needed to fly to mainland Portugal, and received confused or erroneous information in almost half of them.

According to Which's report on the findings, the airlines' staff were "just as confused about travel rules as the public."

According to the travel restrictions in force at the time of the research, passengers were obliged to take a pre-flight test to board the plane, regardless of whether they had been vaccinated or had previously been infected. Only PCR tests were allowed, not quick lateral flow tests, and only children under the age of two were exempt.
The consumer rights group noted that in one call to the air companies' representatives, a perplexed Jet2 employee altered their replies so many times during the phone conversation that the caller "didn’t have a clue what to think by the time it was over."
© REUTERS / JOHN SIBLEY British Airways tail fins are pictured at Heathrow Airport in London, Britain, May 17, 202
 British Airways tail fins are pictured at Heathrow Airport in London, Britain, May 17, 202 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.09.2021
British Airways tail fins are pictured at Heathrow Airport in London, Britain, May 17, 202
© REUTERS / JOHN SIBLEY
Interestingly, according to the report, by plainly refusing to provide any guidance, all three Ryanair employees hung up on the callers.
However, most of the airlines reportedly claimed to the consumer advocacy organization that the ultimate responsibility for incorrectly submitted documents rests with the customer, and that call center staff are not required to provide their expertise on the many conflicting restrictions imposed due to the pandemic.
In the end, Which? recommended getting travel advice from the government's travel guidance page, instead of contacting airlines.
According to UK media, citing insiders, authorities are exploring whether to eliminate the requirement that those who have been vaccinated perform PCR tests upon returning from most countries.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:41 GMTFour Out of Five Airlines in UK Don't Know COVID-19 Traveling Restrictions, Consumer Watchdog Finds
22:26 GMTWatch: Western Cameroon Faces Snow – Reports
22:13 GMTUS Drone Strike in Kabul Killed Afghan Who Worked for American Aid Group - Reports
21:59 GMTPlanned Parenthood Gains Support of 20 States in Their Opposition to South Carolina Abortion Bill
21:46 GMTVideos: Massive Fire Reported at NYC Hospital
21:24 GMTPolice Arrest Ontario Man Charged With Threatening Trudeau
21:19 GMT9-11 Has Put Half a Million People at Increased Risk of Cancer
21:08 GMTThree Dead in Small Plane Crash in Eastern France - Reports
21:03 GMTSouth Carolina Governor Vows to Fight Biden's Compulsory Vaccinations Order to 'Gates of Hell'
20:44 GMTMoroccan King Appoints RNI Leader Aziz Akhannouch New Prime Minister, State Media Report
20:40 GMTBrazil's Businessmen Call for Institutional Harmony as Bolsonaro Stops Taunting Judiciary
20:37 GMTBiden’s ‘Candid’ Call With Xi Lasted 90 Minutes, Tone Respectful, White House Says
20:32 GMTRussia 'Keeps Powder Dry' in Connection With Situation in Afghanistan, Lavrov Says
20:24 GMTLabour Drops Probe of Youth Leader for Anti-TERF Tweets After Woke Outrage Online
20:20 GMTItaly Seizes 500 Counterfeit Francis Bacon Works
20:07 GMTUS Treasury Restricts Certain Transactions Related to PDVSA Bonds Until January 21, 2022
19:57 GMTIsrael's Iron Dome Intercepts One Rocket Launched From Gaza, IDF Says
19:27 GMTEx-Vice President Mike Pence Scolds Biden Over Vax Mandates, Criticism of GOP Governors
19:08 GMTRudy Giuliani's Associate Pleads Guilty on Trump-Related Illegal Campaign Finance Charges
18:46 GMTChina Shares Video Allegedly Showing Taliban Fighters Using US Planes as Swings