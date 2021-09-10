Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210910/ex-vice-president-mike-pence-scolds-biden-over-vax-mandates-criticism-of-gop-governors-1088961500.html
Ex-Vice President Mike Pence Scolds Biden Over Vax Mandates, Criticism of GOP Governors
Ex-Vice President Mike Pence Scolds Biden Over Vax Mandates, Criticism of GOP Governors
Ex-Vice President Mike Pence Scolds Biden Over Vax Mandates, Criticism of GOP Governors
2021-09-10T19:27+0000
2021-09-10T19:27+0000
us
vaccination
mike pence
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/11/1083403623_0:225:3001:1913_1920x0_80_0_0_54e885619b25f5e717a56cf4ae76f074.jpg
Former Vice President Mike Pence has slammed President Joe Biden for issuing country-wide vaccination mandates and then "scolding" state governors and US citizens who refused to accept them. Pence argued that Biden's speech, in which POTUS argued that vaccination was not a matter of "freedom" or choice", was "unlike anything I’d ever heard from an American president".The ex-vice president added that in his view America was "about freedom and the ability to make the best decision" whether it be for one's family or business.President Joe Biden announced on 9 September that starting in mid-October all federal employees, as well as workers for federal contractors and sub-contractors, will be required to have a COVID-19 vaccination. The POTUS also said that an executive order was in the works to mandate vaccinations or weekly COVID-19 testing for all employees in companies that have over 100 workers.The new spate of measures, introduced to fight the Delta COVID-19 surge in the US, sparked outrage among many netizens, with #DictatorBiden and #IWillNotComply hashtags trending. Several Republican governors also opposed the vaccination mandates, while the head of the RNC vowed to sue the Biden administration over them.
https://sputniknews.com/20210910/this-isnt-a-game-biden-slams-gop-governors-as-rnc-threatens-to-sue-white-house-over-vax-mandates-1088959031.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Tim Korso
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/11/1083403623_36:0:2765:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_977144fc4c0417025ef39035e4447410.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, vaccination, mike pence

Ex-Vice President Mike Pence Scolds Biden Over Vax Mandates, Criticism of GOP Governors

19:27 GMT 10.09.2021
© AP Photo / Michael ConroyIndiana Gov. Mike Pence announces that the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services had approved the state's waiver request for the plan his administration calls HIP 2.0 during a speech in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2015
Indiana Gov. Mike Pence announces that the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services had approved the state's waiver request for the plan his administration calls HIP 2.0 during a speech in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2015 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.09.2021
© AP Photo / Michael Conroy
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
The president earlier said he was "disappointed" with the fact that several GOP governors threatened his administration with lawsuits over demanding that all federal workers and contractors be vaccinated against coronavirus.
Former Vice President Mike Pence has slammed President Joe Biden for issuing country-wide vaccination mandates and then "scolding" state governors and US citizens who refused to accept them. Pence argued that Biden's speech, in which POTUS argued that vaccination was not a matter of "freedom" or choice", was "unlike anything I’d ever heard from an American president".

"I mean, to have the President of the United States say that he’s been patient, but his patience is wearing thin - that's not how the American people expect to be spoken to by our elected leader. I mean, the president should simply continue as we’ve done - to lead by example, encourage people to take the vaccine."

Governor Mike Pence speaking with supporters at a campaign rally and church service at the Living Word Bible Church in Mesa, Arizona. - Sputnik International
Mike Pence
Former US Vice President
The ex-vice president added that in his view America was "about freedom and the ability to make the best decision" whether it be for one's family or business.
President Joe Biden announced on 9 September that starting in mid-October all federal employees, as well as workers for federal contractors and sub-contractors, will be required to have a COVID-19 vaccination. The POTUS also said that an executive order was in the works to mandate vaccinations or weekly COVID-19 testing for all employees in companies that have over 100 workers.
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the Delta variant and his administration's efforts to increase vaccinations, from the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., September 9, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.09.2021
'This Isn't a Game': Biden Slams GOP Governors as RNC Threatens to Sue White House Over Vax Mandates
17:09 GMT
9
The new spate of measures, introduced to fight the Delta COVID-19 surge in the US, sparked outrage among many netizens, with #DictatorBiden and #IWillNotComply hashtags trending. Several Republican governors also opposed the vaccination mandates, while the head of the RNC vowed to sue the Biden administration over them.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:27 GMTEx-Vice President Mike Pence Scolds Biden Over Vax Mandates, Criticism of GOP Governors
19:08 GMTRudy Giuliani's Associate Pleads Guilty on Trump-Related Illegal Campaign Finance Charges
18:46 GMTChina Shares Video Allegedly Showing Taliban Fighters Using US Planes as Swings
18:39 GMTGaddafi's Son Moves to Turkey After Release From Prison, Family Member Says
18:24 GMTPrince Andrew Reportedly Served With Sexual Assault Papers Despite Attempts to Avoid It
18:04 GMTFort Pickett Evacuees Controversy Indicates US' Afghan Pull-Out Wasn't Planned at All, Observers Say
18:03 GMTSocial Care Tax Hike Erases Tory Poll Lead — But Labour Fail to Make Gains
18:02 GMTChina Scrambles Its J-16, Su-30 Fighter Jets to Repel US Spy Plane P-8 Near Taiwan - Video
18:00 GMTNASA Briefly Evacuates Kennedy Space Centre Building After Telephone Threat
17:30 GMTUS Appeals Court Rules to Reinstate Mask Mandate Ban in Florida Schools
17:09 GMT'This Isn't a Game': Biden Slams GOP Governors as RNC Threatens to Sue White House Over Vax Mandates
16:52 GMTFauci Says COVID-19 Mu Variant 'Not Matter of Alarm' in US at Present
16:48 GMTECOWAS Delegation Arrives in Guinea to Meet With Insurgents, Reports Suggest
16:30 GMTBizarre Conspiracy Theories That Have Haunted 9/11 Attacks for Two Decades
16:10 GMTUFO Hunter Claims to Have Found Stones Resembling 'Head of Ancient Royal' on Mars
16:06 GMTNASA Holds Presser on Collection of First Rock Samples From Mars
15:37 GMTMeghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Infamous Interview to Oprah Booed at TV Awards, Report Says
15:22 GMT‘All Hands on Deck’: Police May Use ‘Lethal Force’ During Upcoming Pro-Capitol Riot Rally
15:15 GMTIran Says It Struck Terrorists in Northern Iraq
15:03 GMTCalifornia Governor Hopeful Elder Slams the Left For Failing to Call Assault on Him 'Hate Crime'