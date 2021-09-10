Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210910/ecowas-delegation-arrives-in-guinea-to-meet-with-insurgents-reports-suggest-1088958685.html
ECOWAS Delegation Arrives in Guinea to Meet With Insurgents, Reports Suggest
ECOWAS Delegation Arrives in Guinea to Meet With Insurgents, Reports Suggest
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A delegation of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has arrived in Guinea to hold a meeting with the insurgents that... 10.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-10T16:48+0000
2021-09-10T16:48+0000
economic community of west african states (ecowas)
africa
guinea
coup
military coup
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/06/1083806994_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_34715e313eea138450108a7cbf4f37a3.jpg
The Mosaique Guinee news website said that the delegation will meet with Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, the rebel leader, in the hotel Riviera Royal in the capital city Conakry.According to media reports, Doumbouya has already arrived at the hotel.On Sunday, a group of Guinean military led by the colonel stormed the presidential palace and detained 83-years-old President Alpha Conde Conde. Later, Doumbouya declared the dissolution of the government, the abrogation of the constitution and the closure of borders.On Wednesday, the ECOWAS suspended Guinea's membership in the organisation, demanding Conde's release.
guinea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/06/1083806994_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_43448a5d69a5716ce8fd579731ae6b6a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
economic community of west african states (ecowas), africa, guinea, coup, military coup

ECOWAS Delegation Arrives in Guinea to Meet With Insurgents, Reports Suggest

16:48 GMT 10.09.2021
© REUTERS / STRINGERResidents cheer at army soldiers as they celebrate the uprising in Conakry, Guinea September 5, 2021
Residents cheer at army soldiers as they celebrate the uprising in Conakry, Guinea September 5, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.09.2021
© REUTERS / STRINGER
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A delegation of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has arrived in Guinea to hold a meeting with the insurgents that toppled the country's government, Guinean media reported on Friday.
The Mosaique Guinee news website said that the delegation will meet with Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, the rebel leader, in the hotel Riviera Royal in the capital city Conakry.
According to media reports, Doumbouya has already arrived at the hotel.
On Sunday, a group of Guinean military led by the colonel stormed the presidential palace and detained 83-years-old President Alpha Conde Conde. Later, Doumbouya declared the dissolution of the government, the abrogation of the constitution and the closure of borders.
On Wednesday, the ECOWAS suspended Guinea's membership in the organisation, demanding Conde's release.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:04 GMTFort Pickett Evacuees Controversy Indicates US' Afghan Pull-Out Wasn't Planned at All, Observers Say
18:03 GMTSocial Care Tax Hike Erases Tory Poll Lead — But Labour Fail to Make Gains
18:02 GMTChina Scrambles Its J-16, Su-30 Fighter Jets to Repel US Spy Plane P-8 Near Taiwan - Video
18:00 GMTNASA Briefly Evacuates Kennedy Space Centre Building After Telephone Threat
17:30 GMTUS Appeals Court Rules to Reinstate Mask Mandate Ban in Florida Schools
17:09 GMT'This Isn't a Game': Biden Slams GOP Governors as RNC Threatens to Sue White House Over Vax Mandates
16:52 GMTFauci Says COVID-19 Mu Variant 'Not Matter of Alarm' in US at Present
16:48 GMTECOWAS Delegation Arrives in Guinea to Meet With Insurgents, Reports Suggest
16:30 GMTBizarre Conspiracy Theories That Have Haunted 9/11 Attacks for Two Decades
16:10 GMTUFO Hunter Claims to Have Found Stones Resembling 'Head of Ancient Royal' on Mars
16:06 GMTNASA Holds Presser on Collection of First Rock Samples From Mars
15:37 GMTMeghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Infamous Interview to Oprah Booed at TV Awards, Report Says
15:22 GMT‘All Hands on Deck’: Police May Use ‘Lethal Force’ During Upcoming Pro-Capitol Riot Rally
15:15 GMTIran Says It Struck Terrorists in Northern Iraq
15:03 GMTCalifornia Governor Hopeful Elder Slams the Left For Failing to Call Assault on Him 'Hate Crime'
15:00 GMTTwenty Years After 9/11: US & NATO Allies Less Safe and Closer to Economic Abyss, Analyst Says
14:58 GMTNord Stream 2 AG May Be Punished If Launches Pipeline Before Operator Certification
14:40 GMTRussia Summons US Ambassador Over America's Election Meddling
14:24 GMTUK Defence Secretary Reveals When Britain May Use Its New Battle Drones in Afghanistan
14:20 GMTSince 9/11 Hundreds of Skyscrapers Have Been Built, But How Safe Are They?