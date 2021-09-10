Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210910/cristiano-ronaldo-wanted-manchester-city-over-manchester-united-reunion---report-1088934422.html
Cristiano Ronaldo Wanted Manchester City Over Manchester United Reunion - Report
Cristiano Ronaldo Wanted Manchester City Over Manchester United Reunion - Report
Ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo’s second debut for Manchester United, it has been revealed that the Portuguese superstar favored a move to United rival Manchester... 10.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-10T00:57+0000
2021-09-10T00:58+0000
manchester united
juventus
cristiano ronaldo
manchester city
greater manchester
sport
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082706268_0:491:1429:1295_1920x0_80_0_0_023229cb2e0171be3868f9ecc2e90fa9.jpg
Cristiano Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes had been trying to leave Italian side Juventus for two years, and it is reported that they favored Manchester City ahead of Manchester United. According to BBC journalist Guillem Balague, while very little headway was made last summer, the two sides were very close to a deal before this past transfer window closed.Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola reportedly believed that Ronaldo would score 40 goals on his side with all the chances they created. After seeing their advances for Tottenham striker Harry Kane be continuously rebuffed this summer, City pivoted to Ronaldo. Juventus were eager to move off of Ronaldo and his nearly £50 million a year salary, and weren’t looking for a hefty fee for the 36-year-old. However, City couldn’t add Ronaldo without offloading one of their many high-priced attackers.City’s embarrassment of riches in attack end up being as big a headache for them as they are for opposing defenses. Between Phil Foden, Gabriel Jesus, Ferran Torres, Bernardo Silva, Riyadh Marez, Jack Grealish, and Raheem Sterling, one had to go. City looked to offload one of Silva, Jesus, or Marhez, but weren’t able to find a suitable partner. As the transfer window was nearing an end, Mendes and Ronaldo reportedly had to act fast if they wanted to leave Juventus.They quickly turned to Manchester United, where Ronaldo initially became a superstar and offered them his services. United were keen to add Ronaldo, and more crucially, they had the space to add him. United agreed to a €15 million deal with Juventus, plus €8 million in add-ons. Ronaldo agreed to a pay-cut, although he’ll still be the highest-paid Premier League player, and it becomes another great what-if in history.
greater manchester
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Nevin Brown
Nevin Brown
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082706268_0:357:1429:1429_1920x0_80_0_0_cbbbd4930095a3b6e0cd7c4bca57a348.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
manchester united, juventus, cristiano ronaldo, manchester city, greater manchester, sport

Cristiano Ronaldo Wanted Manchester City Over Manchester United Reunion - Report

00:57 GMT 10.09.2021 (Updated: 00:58 GMT 10.09.2021)
CC BY 2.0 / Paul / Cristiano Ronaldo ~ Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo ~ Manchester United
 Cristiano Ronaldo ~ Manchester United - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.09.2021
CC BY 2.0 / Paul / Cristiano Ronaldo ~ Manchester United
Subscribe
Nevin Brown
All materials
Ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo’s second debut for Manchester United, it has been revealed that the Portuguese superstar favored a move to United rival Manchester City.
Cristiano Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes had been trying to leave Italian side Juventus for two years, and it is reported that they favored Manchester City ahead of Manchester United.
According to BBC journalist Guillem Balague, while very little headway was made last summer, the two sides were very close to a deal before this past transfer window closed.
Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola reportedly believed that Ronaldo would score 40 goals on his side with all the chances they created. After seeing their advances for Tottenham striker Harry Kane be continuously rebuffed this summer, City pivoted to Ronaldo.
Juventus were eager to move off of Ronaldo and his nearly £50 million a year salary, and weren’t looking for a hefty fee for the 36-year-old. However, City couldn’t add Ronaldo without offloading one of their many high-priced attackers.
City’s embarrassment of riches in attack end up being as big a headache for them as they are for opposing defenses. Between Phil Foden, Gabriel Jesus, Ferran Torres, Bernardo Silva, Riyadh Marez, Jack Grealish, and Raheem Sterling, one had to go. City looked to offload one of Silva, Jesus, or Marhez, but weren’t able to find a suitable partner. As the transfer window was nearing an end, Mendes and Ronaldo reportedly had to act fast if they wanted to leave Juventus.
They quickly turned to Manchester United, where Ronaldo initially became a superstar and offered them his services. United were keen to add Ronaldo, and more crucially, they had the space to add him. United agreed to a €15 million deal with Juventus, plus €8 million in add-ons. Ronaldo agreed to a pay-cut, although he’ll still be the highest-paid Premier League player, and it becomes another great what-if in history.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
00:57 GMTCristiano Ronaldo Wanted Manchester City Over Manchester United Reunion - Report
00:47 GMTUS Should Warn Kurds Before Pulling Out of Syria, SDC Representative Says
00:41 GMTMorocco's Ruling Islamist Party Leadership Resigns After Losing Parliamentary Elections to Liberals
00:32 GMT20 Years Later, ‘I Don’t Think Anybody Has Been the Same’: 9-11 Survivor Recounts the Harrowing Day
00:27 GMTTaliban Expelled Thousands From Panjshir, Committing Ethnic Cleansing, Afghan Resistance Says
YesterdayUS Treasury Report Reveals Wealthiest Americans Underpaying $163Bln Taxes per Year
YesterdayMerkel Admits Her Bloc Knew It Wouldn’t Get An ‘Automatic’ Win ‘Without Effort After 16 Years’
YesterdayWall Street Falls as Pandemic-Era Low in US Jobless Claims Triggers Fed's Taper Fears
YesterdayAt Least Six People Injured in Shooting Incident in Illinois, US - Reports
YesterdayBiden Says Will Announce Plan Next Month to Help Rest of World With COVID-19 Pandemic
YesterdayAfghan Envoy Calls on UNSC to Withhold Taliban Gov't Recognition Over Records of Atrocities
YesterdayBiden Renews 20-Year-Long Bush National Terrorism Emergency Declaration – Notice
YesterdayBiden Seeks 20% Decrease in US Aviation Emissions By 2030
YesterdayPresident Biden Reveals New Plan to Tackle COVID-19 as Cases Surge
YesterdayTaliban Agree to Allow 200 Foreigners in Afghanistan to Fly Out of Kabul
YesterdayJoe's Going to Sleep: Trump Says Biden Would 'Go Down Quickly' in Celebrity Boxing Bout
YesterdayUS Remains Prepared to Engage North Korea in Diplomatic Negotiations
YesterdayUS Homeland Security Chief Says Not Seeing Organized Domestic Terrorism Threats
YesterdayAmerica’s Humiliations: Military Misadventures From Saigon to Tehran
YesterdayPlane Crashes in Massachusetts, US, Multiple Injuries, Officials Say