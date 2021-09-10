'Cristiano is in the House': Ronaldo Set for His Second Stint at Man Utd
Manchester United fans celebrate with a cardboard cut out of Cristiano Ronaldo after the match
Last week, Manchester United and Italy’s Juventus agreed on the transfer of the Portuguese captain, with the English club reportedly paying a fee of £13 milion ($18 million) over the course of five years, plus another £7 million ($9 million) in bonuses.
Cristiano Ronaldo is set for a highly anticipated second coming at Manchester United on 11 September against Newcastle United, marking his return to the Theatre of Dreams after nearly 12 years of roaming Europe's top leagues.
Ronaldo's teammate Bruno Fernandes thinks the whole club will be inspired to play alongside one of the best footballers of all time.
"We know the enthusiasm will be red hot. Everyone knows Cristiano is in the house. Everyone is very confident and happy that he is back - the players too. We know what he can give us, and our focus, like Cristiano's, is to win. With him, we know we are closer to winning [trophies]."
In a newly released interview for the Man Utd website, Ronaldo said he will definitely be nervous ahead of the Saturday game, but now he is more experienced, so he will be prepared. The Portuguese also jokingly said he was going to pressure Manchester United's manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær to let him be part of the starting XI.
“I am not here for vacation. As I told you, before was good, winning important things and I wore the shirt before many years ago, but I am here to win again. I am capable, I and my team-mates. I am ready to go, I am ready to go. It is a good chance for me, for the supporters, for the club, to get one step ahead. I am ready and I think I will be a huge thing in the next three or four years,” Ronaldo added.
Ronaldo has an impressive track record against Newcastle from his first spell at Manchester United between 2003 and 2009. The striker contributed to 11 goals against the Geordies, with six goals and five assists. In a 6-0 win over Newcastle back in January 2008, Ronaldo scored his one United hat-trick to date.
The superstar, who has won three Premier League titles, the Champions League, the Club World Cup, the FA Cup, and the League Cup with United between 2003 and 2009, earlier said the Red Devils had always had “a special place” in his heart.
United manager Solskiaer said after the transfer was completed that “you run out of words to describe Cristiano,” as he praised not only the 36-year-old player's skills but also his qualities as a human being.
Manchester United have had an impressive start to the 2021-22 season with two wins and an away draw. After the 5-1 win over Leeds United, the Red Devils drew 1-1 away at Southampton before beating Wolverhampton.
Steve Bruce’s boys lost their first two matches of the Premier League campaign, against West Ham United and Aston Villa. In their last league match, Newcastle claimed their first point of the season after they drew 2-2 at home to the Southampton.
Manchester United is at present ranked fourth in the table. Newcastle is one place away from the relegation zone, ranked 17th.