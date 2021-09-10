https://sputniknews.com/20210910/cristiano-is-in-the-house-ronaldo-set-for-his-second-stint-at-man-utd-1088938472.html

Cristiano Ronaldo is set for a highly anticipated second coming at Manchester United on 11 September against Newcastle United, marking his return to the Theatre of Dreams after nearly 12 years of roaming Europe's top leagues. Ronaldo's teammate Bruno Fernandes thinks the whole club will be inspired to play alongside one of the best footballers of all time.In a newly released interview for the Man Utd website, Ronaldo said he will definitely be nervous ahead of the Saturday game, but now he is more experienced, so he will be prepared. The Portuguese also jokingly said he was going to pressure Manchester United's manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær to let him be part of the starting XI.Ronaldo has an impressive track record against Newcastle from his first spell at Manchester United between 2003 and 2009. The striker contributed to 11 goals against the Geordies, with six goals and five assists. In a 6-0 win over Newcastle back in January 2008, Ronaldo scored his one United hat-trick to date. The superstar, who has won three Premier League titles, the Champions League, the Club World Cup, the FA Cup, and the League Cup with United between 2003 and 2009, earlier said the Red Devils had always had “a special place” in his heart.United manager Solskiaer said after the transfer was completed that “you run out of words to describe Cristiano,” as he praised not only the 36-year-old player's skills but also his qualities as a human being.Manchester United have had an impressive start to the 2021-22 season with two wins and an away draw. After the 5-1 win over Leeds United, the Red Devils drew 1-1 away at Southampton before beating Wolverhampton.Steve Bruce’s boys lost their first two matches of the Premier League campaign, against West Ham United and Aston Villa. In their last league match, Newcastle claimed their first point of the season after they drew 2-2 at home to the Southampton.Manchester United is at present ranked fourth in the table. Newcastle is one place away from the relegation zone, ranked 17th.

