Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210910/chinas-evolving-national-policies-climate-change-and-cities-therapy-gig-economy-1088932969.html
China’s Evolving National Policies; Climate Change and Cities; Therapy Gig Economy
China’s Evolving National Policies; Climate Change and Cities; Therapy Gig Economy
Mental Health Provision emulates the gig economy. How this is harmful to both professionals and patients. 10.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-10T09:26+0000
2021-09-10T09:26+0000
radio
climate change
china
resources
violence
mental health
inequality
shootings
sputnik radio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/09/1088932942_0:141:640:501_1920x0_80_0_0_43eb1f6a3c6001a5d484f2633e892be1.jpg
China’s Evolving National Policies; Climate Change and Cities; Therapy Gig Economy
Mental Health Provision emulates the gig economy. How this is harmful to both professionals and patients.
Carl Zha, host of Silk and Steel podcast focusing on China and the surrounding regions’ history, culture and politics, joins us to talk about how China’s society is changing as new policies are being implemented at the national level, including crackdown on gamers and big tech companies, a coming economic shift, and statements from the government about closing the wealth gap. We talk about the potential impacts of these new policies, what the drivers are for these changes, and the forces that may oppose these changes. We also talk about how these policy shifts could affect relations internationally and with the U.S. as a new global contest heats up.Ellen Douglas, associate professor of hydrology at the School for the Environment at the University of Massachusetts, Boston talks to us about the ways climate change might affect cities in particular, and what city-dwellers and designers should be preparing for a changing landscape and weather phenomena, in light of a series of disasters, from droughts and wildfires in the west to flooding and storms in the east. We talk about what cities need to do to make sure they can meet the energy and water needs of the people who live in affected areas, and the challenges to enacting mitigating strategies.Chris Thomas, community mentor, violence interrupter and top soldier, and Maurice Cook, executive director and lead organizer at Serve Your City, talk to us about rowing count of mass shootings in the United States and how cities are failing its citizens, a new report on hunger during the pandemic released by the US Department of Agriculture and how economic inequality is one of the main drivers of food insecurity.Karissa Brennan, fully licensed mental health counselor, founder of Cloud Counseling, and former therapist for Talkspace, talks to us about how therapy and mental health have become part of the precarious gig economy, and how the “uber-ization” of mental health through apps like Talkspace does a disservice to mental health workers and patients alike, particularly in a moment where adequate mental health services are crucial.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Michelle Witte
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
Michelle Witte
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/09/1088932942_0:81:640:561_1920x0_80_0_0_339562a2d640b116437d845df8f6c3ac.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
radio, climate change, china, resources, violence, mental health, inequality, shootings, sputnik radio, аудио

China’s Evolving National Policies; Climate Change and Cities; Therapy Gig Economy

09:26 GMT 10.09.2021
China’s Evolving National Policies; Climate Change and Cities; Therapy Gig Economy
Subscribe
Michelle Witte - Sputnik International
Michelle Witte
All materialsWrite to the author
Bob Schlehuber - Sputnik International
Bob Schlehuber
All materials
Mental Health Provision emulates the gig economy. How this is harmful to both professionals and patients.
Carl Zha, host of Silk and Steel podcast focusing on China and the surrounding regions’ history, culture and politics, joins us to talk about how China’s society is changing as new policies are being implemented at the national level, including crackdown on gamers and big tech companies, a coming economic shift, and statements from the government about closing the wealth gap. We talk about the potential impacts of these new policies, what the drivers are for these changes, and the forces that may oppose these changes. We also talk about how these policy shifts could affect relations internationally and with the U.S. as a new global contest heats up.
Ellen Douglas, associate professor of hydrology at the School for the Environment at the University of Massachusetts, Boston talks to us about the ways climate change might affect cities in particular, and what city-dwellers and designers should be preparing for a changing landscape and weather phenomena, in light of a series of disasters, from droughts and wildfires in the west to flooding and storms in the east. We talk about what cities need to do to make sure they can meet the energy and water needs of the people who live in affected areas, and the challenges to enacting mitigating strategies.
Chris Thomas, community mentor, violence interrupter and top soldier, and Maurice Cook, executive director and lead organizer at Serve Your City, talk to us about rowing count of mass shootings in the United States and how cities are failing its citizens, a new report on hunger during the pandemic released by the US Department of Agriculture and how economic inequality is one of the main drivers of food insecurity.
Karissa Brennan, fully licensed mental health counselor, founder of Cloud Counseling, and former therapist for Talkspace, talks to us about how therapy and mental health have become part of the precarious gig economy, and how the “uber-ization” of mental health through apps like Talkspace does a disservice to mental health workers and patients alike, particularly in a moment where adequate mental health services are crucial.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:01 GMTAbortion Becomes Key Election Issue in Norway as Left-Wing Parties Head for Victory
09:54 GMTKiev Vows to Fight Against Nord Stream 2 Even After Gas Supplies Start
09:52 GMTSweden Democrats Call to Introduce Danish-Style Compulsory Work for Immigrants on Benefits
09:43 GMT'Gates of Hell Opened': Alexander Soros' Photo With Dad and Nancy Pelosi Ignites Internet
09:35 GMTBattle Of The Tennis Teens: Young Pretenders From UK And Canada Will Fight It Out For US Open Title
09:33 GMTNicki Minaj's Husband Reportedly Pleads Guilty to Failure to Register as Sex Offender in California
09:30 GMTUS Admits Its Differences With Pakistan on 'Recognition, Legitimacy' of Taliban in Afghanistan
09:09 GMTEx-Inmate: Jailbreak From High-Security Gilboa Prison Seemed Impossible Until 6 Palestinians Escaped
08:57 GMTIsrael Makes Sure Russian Soldiers Not Targeted in Operations in Syria, Foreign Minister Says
08:48 GMTUkrainian President Says Possibility of Full-On War With Russia Exists
08:40 GMTNASA Stepped Up Security Measures Shortly After 9/11 Terrorist Attacks, Russian Cosmonaut Says
08:32 GMTIsrael Determined to Confront 'Iranian-Guided Terror', Foreign Minister Says
08:31 GMTRepublicans Bash Biden Over Vaccine Mandate Flip-Flop: 'Wanton Disregard for US Constitution'
08:28 GMTEmotional Lionel Messi Breaks Down in Tears During Copa America Celebrations
08:28 GMTQueen Elizabeth II Supports Black Lives Matter Movement, Says Monarch's Senior Representative
08:04 GMTJapan’s Kono Says Important to Reach Peace Deal With Russia
07:55 GMTWhy India is Unlikely to Buy Defence Technology From the US
07:07 GMTNord Stream 2 Pipeline Construction Fully Completed
06:59 GMTTwitter Celebrates as Lionel Messi Breaks Brazil Legend Pele's South American Goal Scoring Record
06:36 GMTLive Updates: New Afghan Government May Include Non-Taliban Members, Spokesman Says