LIVE: NASA Holds Presser on Collection of First Rock Samples From Mars

California Governor Hopeful Elder Slams the Left For Failing to Call Assault on Him 'Hate Crime'

15:03 GMT 10.09.2021
© REUTERS / MIKE BLAKERepublican gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder makes a campaign stop outside a restaurant in San Diego, California, U.S. September 3, 2021
Republican gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder makes a campaign stop outside a restaurant in San Diego, California, U.S. September 3, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.09.2021
© REUTERS / MIKE BLAKE
Daria Bedenko
Larry Elder is a Republican governor hopeful who is ramping up his campaign efforts in the wake of the California recall election. On Wednesday, during his "Recall Express" tour, Elder was assaulted by a white woman wearing a gorilla mask - an incident that, to the surprise of many, did not prompt a wave of condemnation from Democrats.
Speaking to Tucker Carlson Tonight host Jesse Waters on Thursday, Larry Elder denounced the Democrats for failing to condemn the assault he suffered from a white woman in a gorilla mask that took place earlier in the week. According to Elder, he would have received a lot more compassion had he been a Democrat.
"If I were a Democrat, obviously, this would be called systemic racism, they'd be calling it a hate crime. I don't like to play that game," he said.
While Elder never said he was certain of the political motives behind the attack, he told Fox News in an interview that he heard people yelling "racial epithets" at the time.
The Republican governor hopeful is not the only one wondering why nobody denounced the assault as a "hate crime" or "racism", as he was joined by Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva. The latter suggested that it is "woke privilege" that prompted radio silence from the left on the assault.
"QUESTION: How is this not a hate crime?", Villanueva wondered in his Twitter account. "ANSWER: Because "woke privilege" means a white woman can wear a gorilla mask and attack a black man without fear of being called a racist."
Democrat Gavin Newsom, the incumbent California Governor facing a recall, has also refrained from making any comments on the assault against Elder.
According to the Republican governor hopeful, his "security detail was physically assaulted, shot with a pellet gun, and hit with projectiles" soon after his so-called "Recall Express" tour started. Elder, however, pledged that the "intolerant left" would not stop his campaign.
The California election is scheduled to take place on 14 September, with the recall initiative triggered in April by California residents who were unhappy with the strict coronavirus measures imposed by Newsom, along with other social and economic issues.
Popular comments
Agent Provocateur are always hidden by masks...
PhatCzech
10 September, 18:48 GMT
000000
Many think this was a set up stunt
Belfast Antagonist
10 September, 19:00 GMT
000000
