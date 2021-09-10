https://sputniknews.com/20210910/california-governor-hopeful-elder-slams-the-left-for-failing-to-call-assault-on-him-hate-crime-1088956372.html

California Governor Hopeful Elder Slams the Left For Failing to Call Assault on Him 'Hate Crime'

Speaking to Tucker Carlson Tonight host Jesse Waters on Thursday, Larry Elder denounced the Democrats for failing to condemn the assault he suffered from a white woman in a gorilla mask that took place earlier in the week. According to Elder, he would have received a lot more compassion had he been a Democrat.While Elder never said he was certain of the political motives behind the attack, he told Fox News in an interview that he heard people yelling "racial epithets" at the time.The Republican governor hopeful is not the only one wondering why nobody denounced the assault as a "hate crime" or "racism", as he was joined by Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva. The latter suggested that it is "woke privilege" that prompted radio silence from the left on the assault.Democrat Gavin Newsom, the incumbent California Governor facing a recall, has also refrained from making any comments on the assault against Elder.According to the Republican governor hopeful, his "security detail was physically assaulted, shot with a pellet gun, and hit with projectiles" soon after his so-called "Recall Express" tour started. Elder, however, pledged that the "intolerant left" would not stop his campaign.The California election is scheduled to take place on 14 September, with the recall initiative triggered in April by California residents who were unhappy with the strict coronavirus measures imposed by Newsom, along with other social and economic issues.

PhatCzech Agent Provocateur are always hidden by masks... 0

Belfast Antagonist Many think this was a set up stunt 0

