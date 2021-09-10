Registration was successful!
Brazil's Businessmen Call for Institutional Harmony as Bolsonaro Stops Taunting Judiciary
Brazil's Businessmen Call for Institutional Harmony as Bolsonaro Stops Taunting Judiciary
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Brazilian business leaders published an open letter Friday calling for peace between the executive, legislative and judiciary powers.
"Civil associations signing this letter watch with great concern the escalation of tension among public authorities. This moment requires ... political pacification, institutional stability and above all focus on immediate actions and measures for Brazil to overcome the pandemic, to resume sustainable growth and to continue creating jobs," the letter read.The letter comes one day after Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro backed off his repeated attacks on the judiciary. On Thursday, Bolsonaro said that his recent swipes at the Supreme Court were "in the heat of the moment", referring to statements during rallies on Brazil’s Independence Day on September 7. In his address to the public, the president said the judiciary was "playing beyond" the Constitution and called the 2022 presidential race a "farce," in which he does not intend to participate in case the e-voting system stays unchanged.On August 20, Bolsonaro sent a request to the Senate, the upper house of parliament, to impeach Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes after he opened several investigations into his conduct. This attempt failed when Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco refused to initiate the dismissal process. The president also confirmed that he was planning to request the impeachment of Luis Robert Barroso, the head of the Superior Electoral Court.
brazil, court, businessmen, impeachment, jair bolsonaro

Brazil's Businessmen Call for Institutional Harmony as Bolsonaro Stops Taunting Judiciary

20:40 GMT 10.09.2021
© REUTERS / ADRIANO MACHADOBrazil's President Jair Bolsonaro speaks during a ceremony to sign a law for the privatization of state-controlled electricity utility Eletrobras, at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro speaks during a ceremony to sign a law for the privatization of state-controlled electricity utility Eletrobras, at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Adriano Machado - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.09.2021
© REUTERS / ADRIANO MACHADO
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Brazilian business leaders published an open letter Friday calling for peace between the executive, legislative and judiciary powers.
"Civil associations signing this letter watch with great concern the escalation of tension among public authorities. This moment requires ... political pacification, institutional stability and above all focus on immediate actions and measures for Brazil to overcome the pandemic, to resume sustainable growth and to continue creating jobs," the letter read.
The letter comes one day after Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro backed off his repeated attacks on the judiciary. On Thursday, Bolsonaro said that his recent swipes at the Supreme Court were "in the heat of the moment", referring to statements during rallies on Brazil’s Independence Day on September 7. In his address to the public, the president said the judiciary was "playing beyond" the Constitution and called the 2022 presidential race a "farce," in which he does not intend to participate in case the e-voting system stays unchanged.
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro reacts during the ceremony of National Volunteer Day at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil August 26, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.08.2021
Arrest, Death or Victory? Bolsonaro Suggests Three Options For His Future
28 August, 23:06 GMT
On August 20, Bolsonaro sent a request to the Senate, the upper house of parliament, to impeach Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes after he opened several investigations into his conduct. This attempt failed when Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco refused to initiate the dismissal process. The president also confirmed that he was planning to request the impeachment of Luis Robert Barroso, the head of the Superior Electoral Court.
This is real take it seriously, Who will believe that herbal medicine can cure herpes, I never believe that this will work, I have to spend a lot of money getting drugs from the hospital to keep me and my son healthy, it got to a point that I was waiting for death to come because I was broke, one day I hard about this great man called Dr. Nelson who is well know for Herpes, HIV, and cancer cure, I decided to email him I just wanted to give him a try, he replied to my mail and Needed some Information about me, then I sent them to him, he prepared herbal medicine and, he gave my details to the Courier Office. they told me that in 4-8 days I will receive the package and after receiving it, I took the medicine as prescribed by him at the end of two weeks, he told me to go to the hospital for a check-up, and I went, surprisingly after the test the doctor confirm me Herpes simplex virus-negative, and my son and I thought it was a joke, I went to another hospital and was also negative, thank
