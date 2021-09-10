Biden's Vaccination Plan Doesn't Include Thousands of Illegal Immigrants at Southern Border - Report
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUEU.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the Delta variant and his administration's efforts to increase vaccinations, from the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., September 9, 2021.
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
In Thursday's address, Biden stressed that all businesses with more than 100 employees will be required to either mandate their staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19, or provide weekly testing for the infection.
US President Joe Biden unveiled a broad plan to oblige millions of unvaccinated Americans to get vaccine shots against the coronavirus, but illegal immigrants crossing the border are not required to obtain the vaccine, Fox News reported.
In addition to companies with 100 or more workers, 17 million healthcare employees who work in facilities that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid will also be required to be vaccinated, according to the president. Moreover, Biden's new COVID-19 strategy includes mandating vaccines for federal government employees and contractors and calls on state governors to mandate vaccines for teachers as well as expand testing accessibility.
"We've been patient, but our patience is wearing thin," Biden said during the address. "While America is in much better shape than it was seven months ago when I took office, I need to tell you a second fact: We're in a tough stretch and it could last for awhile."
Despite summer reports that around 30% of immigrants confined in federal detention facilities refuse to be vaccinated, and they have such an option, Biden has stopped short of mandating the vaccine for illegal immigrants who are seeking to enter the US southern border.
According to the latest Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) data on COVID-19 cases in detention centers for illegal aliens, there have been over 27,000 COVID-19 instances and nine deaths among inmates as of Thursday. Also, there were currently around 850 instances that have been confirmed.
© REUTERS / JOSE LUIS GONZALEZMigrants from Central America are detained by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agent after crossing into the United States from Mexico, in Sunland Park, New Mexico, U.S. July 15, 2021
Migrants from Central America are detained by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agent after crossing into the United States from Mexico, in Sunland Park, New Mexico, U.S. July 15, 2021
© REUTERS / JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ
According to Fox News, prior to being released by US Border Patrol, over 18% of migrant families that recently crossed the border tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Unaccompanied minors reportedly accounted for 20% of those who tested positive for the virus.
The Biden administration's plan also focuses on increasing testing availability, with initiatives such as using the Defense Production Act to speed up the production of rapid COVID-19 tests and the procurement of roughly $2 billion in rapid point-of-care and over-the-counter at-home tests.
The president also emphasized that because the Delta strain, which is the most common coronavirus type in the US, is more contagious than other variants, the nationwide public health emergency declared on January 31, 2020, remains in effect.