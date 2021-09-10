https://sputniknews.com/20210910/bidens-vaccination-plan-doesnt-include-thousands-of-illegal-immigrants-at-southern-border---report-1088936437.html

Biden's Vaccination Plan Doesn't Include Thousands of Illegal Immigrants at Southern Border - Report

Biden's Vaccination Plan Doesn't Include Thousands of Illegal Immigrants at Southern Border - Report

In Thursday's address, Biden stressed that all businesses with more than 100 employees will be required to either mandate their staff to be vaccinated against... 10.09.2021, Sputnik International

US President Joe Biden unveiled a broad plan to oblige millions of unvaccinated Americans to get vaccine shots against the coronavirus, but illegal immigrants crossing the border are not required to obtain the vaccine, Fox News reported.In addition to companies with 100 or more workers, 17 million healthcare employees who work in facilities that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid will also be required to be vaccinated, according to the president. Moreover, Biden's new COVID-19 strategy includes mandating vaccines for federal government employees and contractors and calls on state governors to mandate vaccines for teachers as well as expand testing accessibility. Despite summer reports that around 30% of immigrants confined in federal detention facilities refuse to be vaccinated, and they have such an option, Biden has stopped short of mandating the vaccine for illegal immigrants who are seeking to enter the US southern border.According to the latest Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) data on COVID-19 cases in detention centers for illegal aliens, there have been over 27,000 COVID-19 instances and nine deaths among inmates as of Thursday. Also, there were currently around 850 instances that have been confirmed.According to Fox News, prior to being released by US Border Patrol, over 18% of migrant families that recently crossed the border tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Unaccompanied minors reportedly accounted for 20% of those who tested positive for the virus.The Biden administration's plan also focuses on increasing testing availability, with initiatives such as using the Defense Production Act to speed up the production of rapid COVID-19 tests and the procurement of roughly $2 billion in rapid point-of-care and over-the-counter at-home tests.The president also emphasized that because the Delta strain, which is the most common coronavirus type in the US, is more contagious than other variants, the nationwide public health emergency declared on January 31, 2020, remains in effect.

