Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210910/bidens-candid-call-with-xi-lasted-90-minutes-tone-respectful-white-house-says-1088963131.html
Biden’s ‘Candid’ Call With Xi Lasted 90 Minutes, Tone Respectful, White House Says
Biden’s ‘Candid’ Call With Xi Lasted 90 Minutes, Tone Respectful, White House Says
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden’s phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping lasted for about an hour and a half and the tone of the discussion... 10.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-10T20:37+0000
2021-09-10T20:37+0000
joe biden
xi jinping
us
china
phone call
pandemic
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/01/1083771572_0:19:2859:1627_1920x0_80_0_0_e220a2c5765fc8d7154712f11bd302bb.jpg
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden’s phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping lasted for about an hour and a half and the tone of the discussion was candid and respectful, not lecturing, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Friday.While the call didn’t aim to produce any specific and final outcomes, the two leaders covered a range of issues, including the ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic, PsakiEarlier in the day, the Chinese media reported that during the call, President Xi told his US counterpart that the recent US political steps toward China had caused significant difficulties in the bilateral relations but the two countries may continue the dialogue on the post-pandemic economic recovery on the basis of mutual respect.
us
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/01/1083771572_128:0:2859:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_eac461d2f4e94105b6d761fb3c9f2c5f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, xi jinping, us, china, phone call, pandemic

Biden’s ‘Candid’ Call With Xi Lasted 90 Minutes, Tone Respectful, White House Says

20:37 GMT 10.09.2021
© REUTERS / CARLOS BARRIAU.S. President Biden speaks about Afghanistan at the White House in Washington
U.S. President Biden speaks about Afghanistan at the White House in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.09.2021
© REUTERS / CARLOS BARRIA
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden’s phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping lasted for about an hour and a half and the tone of the discussion was candid and respectful, not lecturing, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Friday.
"It was about 90 minutes, the call," Psaki said during a press briefing. "It was candid, he [Biden] did not avoid areas of disagreement, but the tone was not lecturing, nor was it condescending. It was respectful as 90 minutes."
While the call didn’t aim to produce any specific and final outcomes, the two leaders covered a range of issues, including the ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Psaki
Earlier in the day, the Chinese media reported that during the call, President Xi told his US counterpart that the recent US political steps toward China had caused significant difficulties in the bilateral relations but the two countries may continue the dialogue on the post-pandemic economic recovery on the basis of mutual respect.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
21:08 GMTThree Dead in Small Plane Crash in Eastern France - Reports
21:03 GMTSouth Carolina Governor Vows to Fight Biden's Compulsory Vaccinations Order to 'Gates of Hell'
20:44 GMTMoroccan King Appoints RNI Leader Aziz Akhannouch New Prime Minister, State Media Report
20:40 GMTBrazil's Businessmen Call for Institutional Harmony as Bolsonaro Stops Taunting Judiciary
20:37 GMTBiden’s ‘Candid’ Call With Xi Lasted 90 Minutes, Tone Respectful, White House Says
20:32 GMTRussia 'Keeps Powder Dry' in Connection With Situation in Afghanistan, Lavrov Says
20:24 GMTLabour Drops Probe of Youth Leader for Anti-TERF Tweets After Woke Outrage Online
20:20 GMTItaly Seizes 500 Counterfeit Francis Bacon Works
20:07 GMTUS Treasury Restricts Certain Transactions Related to PDVSA Bonds Until January 21, 2022
19:57 GMTIsrael's Iron Dome Intercepts One Rocket Launched From Gaza, IDF Says
19:27 GMTEx-Vice President Mike Pence Scolds Biden Over Vax Mandates, Criticism of GOP Governors
19:08 GMTRudy Giuliani's Associate Pleads Guilty on Trump-Related Illegal Campaign Finance Charges
18:46 GMTChina Shares Video Allegedly Showing Taliban Fighters Using US Planes as Swings
18:39 GMTGaddafi's Son Moves to Turkey After Release From Prison, Family Member Says
18:24 GMTPrince Andrew Reportedly Served With Sexual Assault Papers Despite Attempts to Avoid It
18:04 GMTFort Pickett Evacuees Controversy Indicates US' Afghan Pull-Out Wasn't Planned at All, Observers Say
18:03 GMTSocial Care Tax Hike Erases Tory Poll Lead — But Labour Fail to Make Gains
18:02 GMTChina Scrambles Its J-16, Su-30 Fighter Jets to Repel US Spy Plane P-8 Near Taiwan - Video
18:00 GMTNASA Briefly Evacuates Kennedy Space Centre Building After Telephone Threat
17:30 GMTUS Appeals Court Rules to Reinstate Mask Mandate Ban in Florida Schools