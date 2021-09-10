https://sputniknews.com/20210910/biden-signs-executive-order-requiring-federal-employees-to-be-vaccinated-for-covid-19-1088931682.html
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including Biden making vaccines mandatory for federal workers, with no option for regular testing and Kellyanne Conway among eleven Trump appointees purged from military academy boards.
Robert Bridge - Author, Columnist | Tony Blair, American Exceptionalism, and The Bridge Report
Tyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Biden's Six Point COVID-19 Plan, Executive Authority, and The Department of Labor
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Robert Bridge about his book Midnight in the American Empire, moving to Moscow, and corruption in corporate America. Robert discussed his view on the failures of the twenty-year war in Afghanistan. Robert talked about his recent article on the DNA of America and its failures trying to 'remake' other nations.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Tyler Nixon about the recent President Biden speech, vaccine mandates, and government overreach. Tyler spoke on the tactics by the federal government to get more people vaccinated and the legal authority of vaccine mandates. Tyler spoke on the failing mental health of President Biden and his years living near the Biden family.
