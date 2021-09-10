Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20210910/biden-signs-executive-order-requiring-federal-employees-to-be-vaccinated-for-covid-19-1088931682.html
Biden Signs Executive Order Requiring Federal Employees to be Vaccinated for COVID-19
Biden Signs Executive Order Requiring Federal Employees to be Vaccinated for COVID-19
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including Biden making vaccines mandatory for...
2021-09-10T09:25+0000
2021-09-10T09:25+0000
kazan
radio
moscow
germany
war
capitalism
radio sputnik
censorship
Biden Signs Executive Order Requiring Federal Employees to be Vaccinated for COVID19
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including Biden making vaccines mandatory for federal workers, with no option for regular testing and Kellyanne Conway among eleven Trump appointees purged from military academy boards.
GUESTRobert Bridge - Author, Columnist | Tony Blair, American Exceptionalism, and The Bridge ReportTyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Biden's Six Point COVID-19 Plan, Executive Authority, and The Department of LaborIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Robert Bridge about his book Midnight in the American Empire, moving to Moscow, and corruption in corporate America. Robert discussed his view on the failures of the twenty-year war in Afghanistan. Robert talked about his recent article on the DNA of America and its failures trying to 'remake' other nations.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Tyler Nixon about the recent President Biden speech, vaccine mandates, and government overreach. Tyler spoke on the tactics by the federal government to get more people vaccinated and the legal authority of vaccine mandates. Tyler spoke on the failing mental health of President Biden and his years living near the Biden family.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Biden Signs Executive Order Requiring Federal Employees to be Vaccinated for COVID-19

09:25 GMT 10.09.2021
Biden Signs Executive Order Requiring Federal Employees to be Vaccinated for COVID19
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including Biden making vaccines mandatory for federal workers, with no option for regular testing and Kellyanne Conway among eleven Trump appointees purged from military academy boards.
GUEST
Robert Bridge - Author, Columnist | Tony Blair, American Exceptionalism, and The Bridge Report
Tyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Biden's Six Point COVID-19 Plan, Executive Authority, and The Department of Labor
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Robert Bridge about his book Midnight in the American Empire, moving to Moscow, and corruption in corporate America. Robert discussed his view on the failures of the twenty-year war in Afghanistan. Robert talked about his recent article on the DNA of America and its failures trying to 'remake' other nations.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Tyler Nixon about the recent President Biden speech, vaccine mandates, and government overreach. Tyler spoke on the tactics by the federal government to get more people vaccinated and the legal authority of vaccine mandates. Tyler spoke on the failing mental health of President Biden and his years living near the Biden family.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
