Assange Witness Explains Fabrications; Blinken Backing Away from JCPOA
Assange Witness Explains Fabrications; Blinken Backing Away from JCPOA
Recordings of the FBI's principal witness against Julian Assange have been released proving that his allegations were false. 10.09.2021, Sputnik International
Assange Witness Explains Fabrications; Blinken Backing Away from JCPOA
Recordings of the FBI's principal witness against Julian Assange have been released proving that his allegations were false.
Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to talk about the latest news about his case. Recordings of the FBI's principal witness against Julian Assange have been released proving that his allegations were false. Sigurdur Ingi (Siggi) Thordarson admitted over nine hours of recorded audio that he fabricated charges against the WikiLeaks founder.Medea Benjamin, co-founder of Code Pink, joins us to discuss Iran. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is finally admitting what many international security analysts have argued for nearly a year: the United States is likely to bow to the whims of the Israeli government and most likely will not return to the nuclear agreement with Iran.Marvin Weinbaum, director for the Middle East Institute's Center for Pakistan and Afghanistan Studies, joins us to discuss Afghanistan. As the Kabul airport reopens for commercial traffic, the Taliban has given clearance for 200 dual nationals, including Americans, to leave the country. Also, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says that US recognition of the Taliban* as the legitimate government of Afghanistan depends on the actions of the group.George Koo, journalist, social activist, international business consultant, and chemical engineer, joins us to discuss China. Aggressive naval maneuvers by a US warship tests China's new maritime restrictions. Also, the Washington Post attacks the Chinese president and claims that he is cracking down on "everything."Martin Sieff, senior fellow at the American University in Moscow, joins us to discuss the Russia-China strategic partnership. The US has created the geopolitical monster that Henry Kissenger feared the most. US aggression against the Eurasian economic and military giants has driven them to create an anti-imperialist bloc that is growing day by day.Netfa Freeman, host of Voices With Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM, pan-Africanist and internationalist organizer, joins us to discuss the coup in Guinea. Netfa Freeman's latest article in Black Agenda Report explores the connections between the USAfricom and the recent coup in Guinea.Daniel Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "The Velvet Coup," joins us to discuss Ashraf Ghani. The corrupt US puppet former president of Afghanistan absconded from Kabul with a looted bounty of 169 million dollars. The Grayzone explores his time as a World Bank executive and how the US prepares neoliberal puppets to fit into their corporate regime change paradigm.Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss Cuba. We discuss recent moves by the US empire to institute colonial regime change in the island nation. The tiny nation has held out against a decades-long onslaught of economic and terrorist attacks by the US and its proxies. We discuss the methods used and how the revolutionary government has defended itself from imperialism.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com*The Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.
Assange Witness Explains Fabrications; Blinken Backing Away from JCPOA

09:27 GMT 10.09.2021
Assange Witness Explains Fabrications; Blinken Backing Away from JCPOA
Wilmer Leon
Recordings of the FBI's principal witness against Julian Assange have been released proving that his allegations were false.
Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to talk about the latest news about his case. Recordings of the FBI's principal witness against Julian Assange have been released proving that his allegations were false. Sigurdur Ingi (Siggi) Thordarson admitted over nine hours of recorded audio that he fabricated charges against the WikiLeaks founder.
Medea Benjamin, co-founder of Code Pink, joins us to discuss Iran. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is finally admitting what many international security analysts have argued for nearly a year: the United States is likely to bow to the whims of the Israeli government and most likely will not return to the nuclear agreement with Iran.
Marvin Weinbaum, director for the Middle East Institute's Center for Pakistan and Afghanistan Studies, joins us to discuss Afghanistan. As the Kabul airport reopens for commercial traffic, the Taliban has given clearance for 200 dual nationals, including Americans, to leave the country. Also, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says that US recognition of the Taliban* as the legitimate government of Afghanistan depends on the actions of the group.
George Koo, journalist, social activist, international business consultant, and chemical engineer, joins us to discuss China. Aggressive naval maneuvers by a US warship tests China's new maritime restrictions. Also, the Washington Post attacks the Chinese president and claims that he is cracking down on "everything."
Martin Sieff, senior fellow at the American University in Moscow, joins us to discuss the Russia-China strategic partnership. The US has created the geopolitical monster that Henry Kissenger feared the most. US aggression against the Eurasian economic and military giants has driven them to create an anti-imperialist bloc that is growing day by day.
Netfa Freeman, host of Voices With Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM, pan-Africanist and internationalist organizer, joins us to discuss the coup in Guinea. Netfa Freeman's latest article in Black Agenda Report explores the connections between the USAfricom and the recent coup in Guinea.
Daniel Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "The Velvet Coup," joins us to discuss Ashraf Ghani. The corrupt US puppet former president of Afghanistan absconded from Kabul with a looted bounty of 169 million dollars. The Grayzone explores his time as a World Bank executive and how the US prepares neoliberal puppets to fit into their corporate regime change paradigm.
Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss Cuba. We discuss recent moves by the US empire to institute colonial regime change in the island nation. The tiny nation has held out against a decades-long onslaught of economic and terrorist attacks by the US and its proxies. We discuss the methods used and how the revolutionary government has defended itself from imperialism.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
*The Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.
