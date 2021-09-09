Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING NEWS: US Justice Department Sues Texas Over State Law

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210909/white-house-insists-purge-of-trump-military-academy-board-members-not-partisan-or-personal-1088925443.html
White House Insists Purge of Trump Military Academy Board Members Not Partisan or 'Personal'
White House Insists Purge of Trump Military Academy Board Members Not Partisan or 'Personal'
White House Insists Trump Military Academy Board Members' Purge Not Partisan or 'Personal'
2021-09-09T18:17+0000
2021-09-09T18:17+0000
joe biden
donald trump
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/08/1082574853_0:0:3173:1785_1920x0_80_0_0_06f6ecdaa2fd8df2bd647d1809031612.jpg
US President Joe Biden has every legal right to remove select people from the military academy advisory boards, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has stated in an interview with CNN. She at first insisted that the board's purge was "not personal" and that POTUS simply wants to appoint "a fresh layer of people" whose values are better aligned with those of the president, even though the board is traditionally considered to be non-political.But after being pressed by the host, who recalled that normally appointees to the board serve their full three-year terms, Psaki admitted that part of the reason some of the members were "asked" to leave was their connection to former President Donald Trump.Joe Biden's administration sent letters to at least 11 members of the military academy advisory boards on 8 September, asking them to leave their posts voluntarily and suggesting they would be removed anyway even if they refuse to do so of their own volition. The fact that many of Trump's allies and former officials, such as ex-National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster and Senior Counsellor to President Trump Kellyanne Conway, received these letters sparked accusations of a partisan purge taking place and criticism of the White House.
https://sputniknews.com/20210909/kellyanne-conway-refuses-to-quit-advisory-board-as-biden-accused-of-starting-unprecedented-purge-1088909608.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Tim Korso
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/08/1082574853_138:0:2869:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6960392628716891456f4f52aece8611.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, donald trump, us

White House Insists Purge of Trump Military Academy Board Members Not Partisan or 'Personal'

18:17 GMT 09.09.2021
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUEFILE PHOTO: Jen Psaki speaks at the White House in Washington
FILE PHOTO: Jen Psaki speaks at the White House in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2021
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
Some members of the board, who received notices asking them to leave voluntarily and warning of forced resignations, have already accused the Biden administration of bringing politics into the typically apolitical body.
US President Joe Biden has every legal right to remove select people from the military academy advisory boards, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has stated in an interview with CNN. She at first insisted that the board's purge was "not personal" and that POTUS simply wants to appoint "a fresh layer of people" whose values are better aligned with those of the president, even though the board is traditionally considered to be non-political.
But after being pressed by the host, who recalled that normally appointees to the board serve their full three-year terms, Psaki admitted that part of the reason some of the members were "asked" to leave was their connection to former President Donald Trump.

"There are some people, of course, on these boards who have supported or stood by silently while their former boss supported an insurrection. That's not really okay with us", Jen Psaki said, referring to the 6 January Capitol riot and alleged, but the unproven role of then-President Donald Trump in it.

Joe Biden's administration sent letters to at least 11 members of the military academy advisory boards on 8 September, asking them to leave their posts voluntarily and suggesting they would be removed anyway even if they refuse to do so of their own volition.
Kellyanne Conway, campaign manager for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, speaks with reporters after a speech by Melania Trump at the Main Line Sports Center in Berwyn, Pa., Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2021
Kellyanne Conway Won't Quit Advisory Board as Biden Accused of 'Unprecedented Purge'
10:28 GMT
The fact that many of Trump's allies and former officials, such as ex-National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster and Senior Counsellor to President Trump Kellyanne Conway, received these letters sparked accusations of a partisan purge taking place and criticism of the White House.

"This advisory board itself is remarkably nonpartisan. It's one of the last places in America where those things are kind of checked at the door", said Meaghan Mobbs, a West Point Board of Visitors member and one of the recipients of the letter from the Biden administration.

100001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:09 GMTSecurity Council Discusses Possible Extension of UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan
18:35 GMTUS Justice Department Sues Texas Over State Law
18:30 GMTKremlin: No Doubt There Are Attempts to Interfere in Russian Elections
18:17 GMTWhite House Insists Purge of Trump Military Academy Board Members Not Partisan or 'Personal'
18:00 GMTMoscow: Russia and US May Develop Several Legally Binding Documents on Strategic Stability
17:22 GMTBiden to Reveal Six-Point Plan to Curb COVID-19 as Cases On the Rise
16:53 GMTScientists Capture Detailed Image of One of the Most Mysterious Asteroids in the Solar System
16:47 GMTHarris Reaffirms US-Mexico Partnership to Modernise Hemisphere, Develop Central America
16:40 GMTUnsealed FBI Docs Reveal Murder Scheme Against Kobe Bryant's Rape Accuser
16:28 GMTFreudian Slip? Pence's Aide Blasts 'Myth' About Ex-VP Calling His Wife Karen 'Mother'
16:16 GMTUS-Led Coalition Remains Committed to Defeating Daesh Globally
16:03 GMTHere We Go Again: Ship Briefly Blocks Suez Canal, Prompting Wave of Memes Online
15:56 GMTGeneral Robert Lee Would Have Won in Afghanistan, Trump Claims After Confederate Statue Removal
15:48 GMTTrump Endorses Republican Challenger to 'Disloyal' Liz Cheney
15:39 GMTAbortion Law: WH Reportedly Plans to Sue Texas for 'Illegally Interfering With Federal Interests'
15:25 GMTFrom 60s to 40s: Biden's Ratings Plummet in Battleground States Following Crisis-Riddled Summer
15:22 GMT20 Years After 9/11 Why Are 39 People Still Detained at Guantanamo and Will They Ever Face Trial?
14:57 GMT'She Didn’t Leave in Huff': Prince of Monaco Addresses Reports of Rift With Wife, Princess Charlene
14:34 GMTPentagon Chief Explains Why Al-Qaeda 'Has the Ability to Regenerate in Afghanistan'
14:33 GMTIranian Army Reportedly Fires Missiles at Hostile Groups in Northern Iraq