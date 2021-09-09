Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20210909/us-led-coalition-remains-committed-to-defeating-daesh-globally-1088923665.html
US-Led Coalition Remains Committed to Defeating Daesh Globally
US-Led Coalition Remains Committed to Defeating Daesh Globally

16:16 GMT 09.09.2021
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Coalition to defeat the Daesh* terror group has reiterated its commitment to defeating the organisation globally, including in Afghanistan, the US State Department said after a virtual meeting of the Coalition members on Thursday.

"The Coalition remains united and resolved in its determination to achieve the enduring defeat of Daesh/ISIS [Islamic State] wherever it operates and to bringing its members to justice", the State Department said in a press release.

The Coalition partners remain focused on efforts to prevent the resurgence of Daesh in the liberated areas of Iraq and Syria and have already pledged more than $600 million of their stated goal of $670 million for 2021, the release said.
The United States will continue its support of the Iraqi Security Forces even after the US combat role in the country will be over, the release said citing US Special Envoy John Godfrey.
During the meeting, Godfrey emphasised the US concern over thousands of Daesh fighters who were detained in northeast Syria and urged for their accelerated repatriation to prevent the terror group from reconstituting in the country as well as in Iraq, the release added.
In June, the State Department said the US-led coalition was working to return some 2,000 terrorist fighters as well as 2,000 Iraqi nationals detained by the Syrian Democratic Forces to their countries of origin.
*Daesh (ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other states.
