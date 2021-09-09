US Justice Department Sues Texas Over State Law

The US Justice Department plans to sue Texas over the state's restrictive abortion law following the Supreme Court's 5-4 ruling in favor of the constitutionality of the bill. Attorney General Merrick Garland plans to hold a news conference to announce the measure and clarify the grounds of the lawsuit. The grounds of the DOJ's lawsuit are not yet clear but President Joe Biden has made combating the bill a top priority of his administration.Texas' 'heartbeat bill' was able to circumvent previous constitutional law, Roe v. Wade, by placing the enforcement of the law squarely in private citizen's hands. Roe v. Wade prevents the federal government and state governments from banning abortions on the grounds that women, through the due process clause, have a right to privacy that protects their decision to have an abortion. However, the decision makes no reference to the constitutionality of private citizen's ability to prevent an abortion.
