LIVE: Security Council Discusses Possible Extension of UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan

US Homeland Security Chief Says Not Seeing Organized Domestic Terrorism Threats

20:33 GMT 09.09.2021 (Updated: 20:34 GMT 09.09.2021)
© REUTERS / GO NAKAMURAU.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas speaks during a news conference at Border Patrol Fort Brown Station in Brownsville, Texas, U.S., August 12, 2021.
U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas speaks during a news conference at Border Patrol Fort Brown Station in Brownsville, Texas, U.S., August 12, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2021
© REUTERS / GO NAKAMURA
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Thursday the agency is not seeing any organized domestic terrorism threats within the United States.
"We're not seeing the organized structures with a hierarchical architecture, that's not what we're seeing in the current threat stream of domestic terrorism," Mayorkas said during a National Press Club event when asked if there are sleeper cells in the United States.
However, Mayorkas pointed out that the agency receives information from the public concerning people showing signs of radicalization and threat of violence.
The Department of Homeland Security is working to expand domestic terrorism awareness to local US communities besides airports, train stations and bus stations, Mayorkas said.
Moreover, Mayorkas said the agency has seen no information to suggest Daesh terrorists* came into the United States through the Afghan population that was evacuated out of Kabul.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia and many other states
