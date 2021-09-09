Turkey Detains 13 Daesh Terror Suspects in Ankara, Reports Suggest

The operations which were targeted at arresting 15 suspects linked with the terrorist group saw 13 arrested while efforts are underway to capture the remaining suspects, the state-run agency reported citing a source.In August, Turkish security forces arrested five suspects in simultaneous crackdowns on the Daesh and al-Qaeda terrorist groups across Istanbul province.Turkey designated Daesh a terrorist organisation in 2013 and holds the group accountable for attacks across the country that have claimed over 300 lives and left hundreds more injured.*Daesh (ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State) and al-Qaeda are terrorist organisations banned in Russia and many other states.
