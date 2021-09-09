Registration was successful!
Trump Endorses Republican Challenger to 'Disloyal' Liz Cheney
Trump Endorses Republican Challenger to 'Disloyal' Liz Cheney
Cheney was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump following the 6 January Capitol riot by supporters of the then-outgoing president. She also vowed that she would do everything she could to ensure that Trump never again got anywhere near the Oval Office.Earlier this year, House Republicans ousted Cheney from the Number Three spot in their leadership as chairman of the conference of party representatives. Trump then accused her of being a "bitter, horrible human being" and a "warmonger whose family stupidly pushed us into the never-ending Middle East disaster".Cheney was then replaced as Republican conference chair by Congresswoman Elise Stefani.
donald trump, us, united states, republican party, liz cheney

Trump Endorses Republican Challenger to 'Disloyal' Liz Cheney

15:48 GMT 09.09.2021
US President Donald Trump speaks during his address to the nation from Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Arlington, Virginia, on August 21, 2017.
US President Donald Trump speaks during his address to the nation from Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Arlington, Virginia, on August 21, 2017.
© AFP 2021 / NICHOLAS KAMM
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Former US President Donald Trump on Thursday endorsed a challenger to Representative Liz Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, in her previously safe seat in the US state of Wyoming.

"I strongly endorse Republican House of Representatives Candidate Harriet Hageman from Wyoming who is running against warmonger and disloyal Republican, Liz Cheney,” Trump said in a statement. “Harriet has my complete and total endorsement in replacing the Democrats’ number one provider of sound bites Liz Cheney.”

Cheney was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump following the 6 January Capitol riot by supporters of the then-outgoing president. She also vowed that she would do everything she could to ensure that Trump never again got anywhere near the Oval Office.
FILE - Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., arrives for a House Armed Services Committee budget hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington
FILE - Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., arrives for a House Armed Services Committee budget hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington
FILE - In this Tuesday, April 2, 2019 file photo Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., arrives for a House Armed Services Committee budget hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington
© AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
Earlier this year, House Republicans ousted Cheney from the Number Three spot in their leadership as chairman of the conference of party representatives. Trump then accused her of being a "bitter, horrible human being" and a "warmonger whose family stupidly pushed us into the never-ending Middle East disaster".
Cheney was then replaced as Republican conference chair by Congresswoman Elise Stefani.
© 2021 Sputnik.
