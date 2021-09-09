Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210909/trump-admin-reportedly-asked-pentagon-to-downplay-us-troops-injuries-in-2020-iran-missile-attacks-1088913880.html
Trump Admin Reportedly Asked Pentagon to Downplay US Troops' Injuries in 2020 Iran Missile Attacks
Trump Admin Reportedly Asked Pentagon to Downplay US Troops' Injuries in 2020 Iran Missile Attacks
In January 2020, Iran targeted two military bases in Iraq hosting US troops in retaliation for the assassination of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)... 09.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-09T11:33+0000
2021-09-09T11:33+0000
donald trump
us
iran
pentagon
iraq
middle east
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107952/34/1079523405_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_ac9c82e90371cc1d33ac64cf0c3b5825.jpg
The Trump administration asked the Pentagon to delay and downplay reports of US troops' injuries in the January 2020 Iranian strike on Iraqi military bases, former defence spokeswoman Alyssa Farah claimed.Speaking to former CNN journalist Michelle Kosinski and the former head of Britain’s MI6 intelligence agency, Sir Richard Dearlove, on the podcast "One Decision", Farah said that the Trump-era White House had asked the Defence Department to refrain from providing regular updates on US soldiers' injuries.Referring to the attack as the "heaviest several hours of my life", Farah noted that the initial assertion by Trump about no casualties in the missile strike was true "at the time that we gave those facts to the president", but the former president appeared to have gone "too far" in an attempt to show that "the Iranians were not successful in harming our targets in response".Farah, however, claimed that she did not yield to the pressure from the White House at the time, saying that she had the feeling that "transparency is always going to be your best friend in that field".Iranian Missile StrikeThe missile attack by Iran was carried out on 8 January 2020, several days after Donald Trump ordered a drone strike that killed IRGC General Qasem Soleimani when the latter was leaving Baghdad Airport.Shortly before targeting the two military bases known to be hosting US soldiers, Tehran warned its Iraqi counterparts, giving them several minutes to prepare for the strikes. The attack left some 110 soldiers with traumatic brain injuries, but did not kill anyone. When asked to estimate the potential seriousness of the injuries, Trump said in February that he had "heard that they [US troops] had headaches" and estimated it was "nothing serious".The assassination of Soleimani, which occurred on 3 January 2020, drew massive backlash not only from Iran, but from many others. Particularly, former UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary, and arbitrary killings, Agnes Callamard, said at the time that the killing was "unlawful" due to Washington's failure to provide evidence of an imminent threat from Soleimani, a high-profile military official who was killed "on the territory of a third, non-belligerent country, and outside a known armed conflict".Tehran has denounced Soleimani's assassination numerous times, dubbing the drone strike against the IRGC general an act of "state terrorism". In July, Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations office in Geneva blasted the Biden administration, noting that Washington's “failure in holding accountable and bringing to justice the perpetrators behind the assassination is explicitly clear”.
https://sputniknews.com/20200707/un-investigator-rules-us-killing-of-soleimani-unlawful-implies-that-it-constitutes-act-of-war-1079819691.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107952/34/1079523405_0:0:960:720_1920x0_80_0_0_845fd0df038ebc1740b0a57868da950c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, us, iran, pentagon, iraq, middle east

Trump Admin Reportedly Asked Pentagon to Downplay US Troops' Injuries in 2020 Iran Missile Attacks

11:33 GMT 09.09.2021
© AP Photo / Qassim Abdul-ZahraU.S. Soldiers stand amid damage at a site of Iranian bombing at Ain al-Asad air base, in Anbar, Iraq, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Ain al-Asad air base was struck by a barrage of Iranian missiles on Wednesday, in retaliation for the U.S. drone strike that killed atop Iranian commander, Gen. Qassem Soleimani, whose killing raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East.
U.S. Soldiers stand amid damage at a site of Iranian bombing at Ain al-Asad air base, in Anbar, Iraq, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Ain al-Asad air base was struck by a barrage of Iranian missiles on Wednesday, in retaliation for the U.S. drone strike that killed atop Iranian commander, Gen. Qassem Soleimani, whose killing raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2021
© AP Photo / Qassim Abdul-Zahra
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
In January 2020, Iran targeted two military bases in Iraq hosting US troops in retaliation for the assassination of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) General Qasem Soleimani. Following the missile attack, over 100 US troops suffered traumatic brain injuries, but there were no deaths.
The Trump administration asked the Pentagon to delay and downplay reports of US troops' injuries in the January 2020 Iranian strike on Iraqi military bases, former defence spokeswoman Alyssa Farah claimed.
Speaking to former CNN journalist Michelle Kosinski and the former head of Britain’s MI6 intelligence agency, Sir Richard Dearlove, on the podcast "One Decision", Farah said that the Trump-era White House had asked the Defence Department to refrain from providing regular updates on US soldiers' injuries.
Referring to the attack as the "heaviest several hours of my life", Farah noted that the initial assertion by Trump about no casualties in the missile strike was true "at the time that we gave those facts to the president", but the former president appeared to have gone "too far" in an attempt to show that "the Iranians were not successful in harming our targets in response".

“And I think that it ended up glossing over what ended up being very significant injuries on US troops after the fact", Farah continued, cited by The Guardian. "We did get pushback from the White House of, ‘Can you guys report this differently? Can it be every 10 days or two weeks, or we do a wrap-up after the fact?’ [...] It was this drip, drip of quote unquote bad news".

Farah, however, claimed that she did not yield to the pressure from the White House at the time, saying that she had the feeling that "transparency is always going to be your best friend in that field".

Iranian Missile Strike

The missile attack by Iran was carried out on 8 January 2020, several days after Donald Trump ordered a drone strike that killed IRGC General Qasem Soleimani when the latter was leaving Baghdad Airport.
Shortly before targeting the two military bases known to be hosting US soldiers, Tehran warned its Iraqi counterparts, giving them several minutes to prepare for the strikes. The attack left some 110 soldiers with traumatic brain injuries, but did not kill anyone.
When asked to estimate the potential seriousness of the injuries, Trump said in February that he had "heard that they [US troops] had headaches" and estimated it was "nothing serious".
The assassination of Soleimani, which occurred on 3 January 2020, drew massive backlash not only from Iran, but from many others. Particularly, former UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary, and arbitrary killings, Agnes Callamard, said at the time that the killing was "unlawful" due to Washington's failure to provide evidence of an imminent threat from Soleimani, a high-profile military official who was killed "on the territory of a third, non-belligerent country, and outside a known armed conflict".
US MQ-9 Reaper drone in flight - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.07.2020
UN Investigator Rules US Killing of Soleimani 'Unlawful', Implies That It Constitutes ‘Act of War’
7 July 2020, 13:57 GMT
Tehran has denounced Soleimani's assassination numerous times, dubbing the drone strike against the IRGC general an act of "state terrorism". In July, Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations office in Geneva blasted the Biden administration, noting that Washington's “failure in holding accountable and bringing to justice the perpetrators behind the assassination is explicitly clear”.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:33 GMTTrump Admin Reportedly Asked Pentagon to Downplay US Troops' Injuries in 2020 Iran Missile Attacks
11:31 GMTHazmat Suits, No Nukes, and Slim Kim Jong-un: North Korea Holds Parade on 73rd Foundation Day
11:27 GMTIsrael Says It is Not Considering Handing Golan Heights Over to Syria
11:27 GMTTwitter Giggles as New Zealand PM Warns Against Sex During Hospital Visits as 'High-Risk Activity'
11:15 GMTBRICS: India Pledges to Boost Trade, Tech Ties With China Amid Ladakh Border Standoff
11:02 GMTRussian Foreign Minister Lavrov and His Israeli Counterpart Lapid Hold Joint Press Conference
10:56 GMTChinese Communist Party Worried Gaming is Producing a Nation of 'Money-Worshipping Sissy Men'
10:41 GMTVictims of British Police Incompetence Call for Ouster of Met Police Chief
10:32 GMTFurious Fans Slam Gareth Southgate as England Lose Their 100 Percent Record in World Cup Qualifiers
10:28 GMTKellyanne Conway Refuses to Quit Advisory Board as Biden Accused of Starting 'Unprecedented Purge'
10:06 GMTPrison Break: As Israel Continues Manhunt for 6 Palestinian Fugitives, Here's How They Escaped
09:52 GMT'Typical American Idealism': City of the Future in Midst of US Desert Triggers Scepticism
09:49 GMTBrazil Bolsonaro Protests; El Salvador and Bitcoin; Warrior Met Strike
09:45 GMTExamining Neocolonial Interests in the Guinea Coup
09:39 GMTRaytheon is Being Investigated for Bribing Qatar
09:37 GMTNew Taliban Government Raises Concerns; Houthi Warheads Strike Saudi Homeland
09:16 GMTPriti Patel's Alleged Plan 'to Rewrite Maritime Laws' to Repel Migrant Boats Angers France
09:13 GMTJeffrey Donaldson Says DUP Will ‘Block’ Port Checks or Quit in Protest at Northern Ireland Protocol
08:43 GMTNetizens Slam BJP Over Violence in India's Tripura, Demand Human Rights Commission Inquiry
08:35 GMTKnife-Wielding Man Reportedly Takes Petrol Station Staff Hostage in Bristol, UK