Tropical Storm Mindy Strikes US' Florida, Moving Over State's North, Hurricane Centre Says
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Tropical Storm Mindy has made a landfall in the US state of Florida and is expected to bring heavy rains across the state's northwestern...
"The centre of Tropical Storm #Mindy has made landfall at St. Vincent Island, Florida with maximum sustained winds at 45 MPH [miles per hour] with higher gusts," the NHC tweeted late on Wednesday.The tropical storm, which has formed in the northeastern Gulf Of Mexico on Wednesday, is currently moving over Florida's north, the agency said.The NHC added that tropical storm conditions are expected in northwestern Florida, the northern Florida Peninsula and southeastern Georgia tonight.
Tropical Storm Mindy Strikes US' Florida, Moving Over State's North, Hurricane Centre Says

08:12 GMT 09.09.2021

08:12 GMT 09.09.2021
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Tropical Storm Mindy has made a landfall in the US state of Florida and is expected to bring heavy rains across the state's northwestern part, the Florida Panhandle, the US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said.
"The centre of Tropical Storm #Mindy has made landfall at St. Vincent Island, Florida with maximum sustained winds at 45 MPH [miles per hour] with higher gusts," the NHC tweeted late on Wednesday.
The tropical storm, which has formed in the northeastern Gulf Of Mexico on Wednesday, is currently moving over Florida's north, the agency said.
"Tropical Storm Mindy is expected to produce heavy rainfall from the Florida Panhandle into southern portions of Georgia and South Carolina through Thursday morning. This rainfall may produce isolated to scattered flash, urban, and small stream flooding," the agency said in a separate statement.
The NHC added that tropical storm conditions are expected in northwestern Florida, the northern Florida Peninsula and southeastern Georgia tonight.
