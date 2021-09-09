Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

- Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2021
Afghanistan
The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
https://sputniknews.com/20210909/top-us-commanders-to-testify-in-senate-on-afghanistan-withdrawal-1088919468.html
Top US Commanders to Testify in Senate on Afghanistan Withdrawal
Top US Commanders to Testify in Senate on Afghanistan Withdrawal
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Several senior US commanders, including former Commander of US Forces-Afghanistan Austin Scott Miller, Commander of Central Command... 09.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-09T14:01+0000
2021-09-09T14:01+0000
afghanistan
news
world
us
afghanistan
afghanistan war
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0e/1083604834_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_35d976aaa5566162d319a52e5d91b5e6.jpg
US troops completed the withdrawal operation by 31 August, ending its 20-year military presence in the country.The first hearing — which is to be closed — is to take place on 16 September and will touch upon the recent developments in Afghanistan. General Austin Scott Miller, former Commander of US Forces-Afghanistan, will join it as a witness.A hearing on 28 September will feature the testimony on US withdrawal from Afghanistan and will take place in open and closed formats. Defence Secretary Austin, General McKenzie and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley will attend the hearing as witnesses.The hearing on 30 September will include the review of US military operations in Afghanistan.The Taliban* seized the Afghan capital of Kabul on 15 August, leading to a collapse of the US-backed authorities. The movement declared that foreign evacuation operations and the exit of foreign troops from Afghanistan were to be completed by 31 August, after which the Kabul Airport, which has served as a point of departure for evacuation flights, came under the control of the Taliban.*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries.
https://sputniknews.com/20210908/blinken-says-us-assessing-taliban-announcement-of-new-government-1088889614.html
us
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0e/1083604834_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_df5a7b029e25a6c7becbe41991dfd468.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, world, us, afghanistan, afghanistan war

Top US Commanders to Testify in Senate on Afghanistan Withdrawal

14:01 GMT 09.09.2021
© REUTERS / US ARMYU.S. Army soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division and U.S. contractors prepare Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, MRAPs, to be transported off of base in support of the withdrawal mission in Kandahar, Afghanistan, August 21, 2020. Picture taken August 21, 2020. U.S. Army/Sgt. Jeffery J. Harris
U.S. Army soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division and U.S. contractors prepare Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, MRAPs, to be transported off of base in support of the withdrawal mission in Kandahar, Afghanistan, August 21, 2020. Picture taken August 21, 2020. U.S. Army/Sgt. Jeffery J. Harris - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2021
© REUTERS / US ARMY
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Several senior US commanders, including former Commander of US Forces-Afghanistan Austin Scott Miller, Commander of Central Command General Kenneth McKenzie and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, will testify in Senate on the withdrawal of the US troops from Afghanistan, the US Senate Committee on Armed Services said.
US troops completed the withdrawal operation by 31 August, ending its 20-year military presence in the country.
"The Senate Armed Services Committee today announced its initial slate of hearings to examine the withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan and lessons learned from the twenty year conflict," the statement said.
The first hearing — which is to be closed — is to take place on 16 September and will touch upon the recent developments in Afghanistan. General Austin Scott Miller, former Commander of US Forces-Afghanistan, will join it as a witness.
A hearing on 28 September will feature the testimony on US withdrawal from Afghanistan and will take place in open and closed formats. Defence Secretary Austin, General McKenzie and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley will attend the hearing as witnesses.
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 13: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks at the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence Global Emerging Technology Summit on July 13, 2021 in Washington, DC. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.09.2021
Afghanistan
Blinken Says US Assessing Taliban Announcement of New Government
Yesterday, 16:15 GMT
The hearing on 30 September will include the review of US military operations in Afghanistan.
The Taliban* seized the Afghan capital of Kabul on 15 August, leading to a collapse of the US-backed authorities. The movement declared that foreign evacuation operations and the exit of foreign troops from Afghanistan were to be completed by 31 August, after which the Kabul Airport, which has served as a point of departure for evacuation flights, came under the control of the Taliban.
*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:34 GMTPentagon Chief Explains Why Al-Qaeda 'Has the Ability to Regenerate in Afghanistan'
14:33 GMTIranian Army Reportedly Fires Missiles at Hostile Groups in Northern Iraq
14:16 GMTPrince William's Question About Meghan Markle Made Harry Go 'Ballistic', Book Claims
14:15 GMTFrance Slams London for 'Financial Blackmail' Over UK's Stance on Migrants in English Channel
14:02 GMTHackers Reportedly Broke Into United Nations Earlier This Year and Stole Sensitive Data
14:01 GMTTop US Commanders to Testify in Senate on Afghanistan Withdrawal
13:58 GMTElon, Pause Your Space Missions: Viruses Could Exist Anywhere in the Universe, Claims Scientist
13:54 GMTUK's Priti Awful Hypocrisy
13:44 GMTTurkey Detains 13 Daesh Terror Suspects in Ankara, Reports Suggest
13:43 GMTMan Utd Have a Chance at Winning EPL With Cristiano Ronaldo, Says Former Club Icon Dimitar Berbatov
13:43 GMTBiden to Withdraw His ATF Head Nominee Due to Congressional Opposition, Reports Suggest
13:38 GMTUS Weekly Jobless Claims at 310,000 in New Pandemic Low
13:19 GMTQatar World Cup: Naked Football Match Organiser 'Euphoric' After Game Steals Spotlight Online
13:18 GMTGerman Prosecutors Reportedly Raid Finance and Justice Ministries Amid Money-Laundering Probe
12:59 GMTScotland Still Divided Over Independence Vote, Poll Shows
12:52 GMTSingapore Jails Citizen on Terrorist Funding Charges for First Time in History, Reports Say
12:48 GMTSnake, Duct Tape, Dosimeters: How Scientists Study Impact of Radiation in Fukushima Exclusion Zone
12:25 GMTFrance Sentences Bashar Assad's Uncle to 4 Years in Prison for Financial Crimes
12:15 GMTChinese Media Suggests Sending PLA Warships Into US Territorial Waters Amid South China Sea Tensions
11:59 GMTArrest Warrant Issued for Pakistani Actress Saba Qamar For Shooting Music Video in Mosque