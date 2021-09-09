Afghanistan
The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
Top US Commanders to Testify in Senate on Afghanistan Withdrawal
© REUTERS / US ARMYU.S. Army soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division and U.S. contractors prepare Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, MRAPs, to be transported off of base in support of the withdrawal mission in Kandahar, Afghanistan, August 21, 2020. Picture taken August 21, 2020. U.S. Army/Sgt. Jeffery J. Harris
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Several senior US commanders, including former Commander of US Forces-Afghanistan Austin Scott Miller, Commander of Central Command General Kenneth McKenzie and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, will testify in Senate on the withdrawal of the US troops from Afghanistan, the US Senate Committee on Armed Services said.
US troops completed the withdrawal operation by 31 August, ending its 20-year military presence in the country.
"The Senate Armed Services Committee today announced its initial slate of hearings to examine the withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan and lessons learned from the twenty year conflict," the statement said.
The first hearing — which is to be closed — is to take place on 16 September and will touch upon the recent developments in Afghanistan. General Austin Scott Miller, former Commander of US Forces-Afghanistan, will join it as a witness.
A hearing on 28 September will feature the testimony on US withdrawal from Afghanistan and will take place in open and closed formats. Defence Secretary Austin, General McKenzie and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley will attend the hearing as witnesses.
The hearing on 30 September will include the review of US military operations in Afghanistan.
The Taliban* seized the Afghan capital of Kabul on 15 August, leading to a collapse of the US-backed authorities. The movement declared that foreign evacuation operations and the exit of foreign troops from Afghanistan were to be completed by 31 August, after which the Kabul Airport, which has served as a point of departure for evacuation flights, came under the control of the Taliban.
*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries.