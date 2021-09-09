GOP Senators Demand Hearings, Sworn Testimony From Top US Military Over Afghanistan Rumbles
02:59 GMT 09.09.2021 (Updated: 03:00 GMT 09.09.2021)
© REUTERS / EVELYN HOCKSTEINU.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs Chairman U.S. Army General Mark Milley discuss the end of the military mission in Afghanistan during a news conference at the Pentagon in Washington, U.S., September 1, 2021.
The situation in Afghanistan escalated after the ramping up of the ongoing withdrawal of American troops. The Taliban* subsequent seizure of power in the country coincided with a hasty evacuation of allied military and civilian personnel, as well as Afghan citizens who flooded Kabul airport, hoping to leave the country.
A group of Republican Senators, led by Alabama's Tommy Tuberville, filed an address to the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee ,Jack Reed, on Wednesday, demanding both open and closed hearings relating to the recent US withdrawal from Afghanistan, and sworn testimony from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, General Mark Milley, General Kenneth McKenzie and General Scott Miller.
The letter was signed by nine other GOP Senators. In the letter, the lawmakers want a detailed review of the current administration's actions in Afghanistan, after 13 American soldiers died in a 26 August terrorist attack at Kabul airport.
The Republicans noted that “it is necessary and appropriate” for lawmakers to examine the manner in which the twenty-year American military mission ended in Afghanistan, with transparency and without political bias.
“We understand that in the coming months, many committees will claim the authority to ask questions regarding our military’s withdrawal. Yet, because our committee bears the special responsibility of authorizing and overseeing America’s armed forces, we acutely feel the obligation to seek answers,” Tuberville wrote in the letter.
We witnessed the worst foreign policy disaster in living memory, and it’s time for answers. That’s what the American people expect, and it’s what the cosigners of my letter expect: to hear directly from our senior military and cabinet officials. pic.twitter.com/KA7zn64UJb— Coach Tommy Tuberville (@SenTuberville) September 8, 2021
The Republicans requested the committee to "fully exercise its oversight authority by holding both opened and closed hearings on this matter", also asking the Department of Defense to preserve any and all records “pertaining to US’ departure from Afghanistan.
“We’ve witnessed the worst foreign policy disaster in living memory, and it’s time for answers. That’s what the American people expect, and it’s what the cosigners of my letter expect: to hear directly from our senior military and cabinet officials,” Tuberville told the Daily Caller before sending the letter.
On 26 August, a series of explosions occurred near the Kabul airport. Daesh* has claimed credit for the terrorist attack. At least 200 people died, including Afghan civilians, American and British military.
