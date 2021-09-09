https://sputniknews.com/20210909/she-didnt-leave-in-huff-prince-of-monaco-addresses-reports-of-rift-with-wife-princess-charlene-1088920009.html

'She Didn’t Leave in Huff': Prince of Monaco Addresses Reports of Rift With Wife, Princess Charlene

Reports that the spouses are bound to split started back when the two tied the knot on 1 July 2011. Back then, media wrote that Princess Charlene attempted to... 09.09.2021, Sputnik International

Prince Albert II of Monaco has addressed reports of a rift with his wife, Princess Charlene. Speaking to People magazine, the royal categorically dismissed reports that Charlene has been living in South Africa for a long time because relations between the two are strained.The royal stressed that his spouse had suffered medical complications that arose after she contracted an unspecified infection earlier this year that affected her ears, nose, and throat in South Africa. The health problems extended her stay in South Africa.Rumours about a rift between the royals started earlier this year, after Princess Charlene departed for South Africa alone and intensified after she missed the couple's 10th wedding anniversary. Prince Albert II acknowledged that the media speculation had taken a toll on the two.Last week it was reported that Princess Charlene had been hospitalised after suddenly collapsing. “Doctors are still establishing exactly what happened”, said Chantell Wittstock, director of the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation. Reports say the princess won’t return to Monaco until October.Princess Charlene, née Charlene Lynette Wittstock, was born on 25 January in 1978 in what is now Zimbabwe. Both her parents are of German origin. In 1989, they moved to South Africa, where Charlene began her swimming career. She represented the country at the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney. That same year she met Prince Albert II, who is 20 years older than her. The pair made their relationship public in 2006 and five years later they got married.Reports that the two are bound to split appear in the media from time to time. They started right before the couple tied the knot and following the lavish three-day wedding. Media wrote that Princess Charlene allegedly attempted to flee Monaco three times before the nuptials, but was intercepted and stripped of her passport. For this reported incident the media dubbed her the Prisoner Princess.At the wedding, Charlene was seen crying, which added fuel to the fire.Reports suggested that the spouses spent their honeymoon not only in separate beds, but at separate hotels.

