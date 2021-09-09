Registration was successful!
International
LIVE: Security Council Discusses Possible Extension of UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan

Russian Serviceman Killed in Syria as Convoy With Humanitarian Aid Blown up, Military Says
Russian Serviceman Killed in Syria as Convoy With Humanitarian Aid Blown up, Military Says
The Centre for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in the Syrian Arab Republic continues to operate in the country seeking a... 09.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-09T19:26+0000
2021-09-09T20:32+0000
syria
homs
humanitarian aid
russian military
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/09/1088928110_0:0:2907:1636_1920x0_80_0_0_376004fb99be01e36dd0451fb208b779.jpg
A serviceman of the Russian Armed Forces was killed in a car bombing in the Syrian province of Homs, according to a Thursday statement from the Russian Ministry of Defense.The vehicle was assigned to an aid convoy. The blast reportedly occurred as the vehicle was passing an explosive device on the roadside.The serviceman, who was driving the car, sustained major injuries. He received medical assistance, but later succumbed to his injuries, the ministry said."The Russian Ministry of Defense will provide the family of the deceased soldier with all the necessary assistance and support," the ministry said.
RIP RUSSIAN SOLDIER. THESE MISGUIDED ASSETS OF THE WEST STILL FEEL THAT, THEY CAN WIN A BATTLE WITHIN SYRIA,WITHOUT ANY SUPPORT FROM THE POPULATION??
syria
homs
syria, homs, humanitarian aid, russian military

Russian Serviceman Killed in Syria as Convoy With Humanitarian Aid Blown up, Military Says

19:26 GMT 09.09.2021 (Updated: 20:32 GMT 09.09.2021)
© REUTERS / YAMAM AL SHAARA Russian military police officer stands near damaged buildings in Deraa al Balaad, Syria, September 9, 2021
A Russian military police officer stands near damaged buildings in Deraa al Balaad, Syria, September 9, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2021
© REUTERS / YAMAM AL SHAAR
Alexandra Kashirina
All materialsWrite to the author
The Centre for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in the Syrian Arab Republic continues to operate in the country seeking a non-military resolution of the conflict and providing comprehensive assistance to Syrians.
A serviceman of the Russian Armed Forces was killed in a car bombing in the Syrian province of Homs, according to a Thursday statement from the Russian Ministry of Defense.
The vehicle was assigned to an aid convoy. The blast reportedly occurred as the vehicle was passing an explosive device on the roadside.

"On 9 September, 2021, an explosive device planted on the side of the road was detonated during the reconnaissance of the route of the humanitarian convoy by the Russian military police in the Homs province of the Syrian Arab Republic," the statement says.

The serviceman, who was driving the car, sustained major injuries. He received medical assistance, but later succumbed to his injuries, the ministry said.
"The Russian Ministry of Defense will provide the family of the deceased soldier with all the necessary assistance and support," the ministry said.
Popular comments
RIP RUSSIAN SOLDIER. THESE MISGUIDED ASSETS OF THE WEST STILL FEEL THAT, THEY CAN WIN A BATTLE WITHIN SYRIA,WITHOUT ANY SUPPORT FROM THE POPULATION??
ssharknbake21
9 September, 23:36 GMT
