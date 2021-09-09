Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20210909/russian-foreign-minister-lavrov-and-his-israeli-counterpart-lapid-hold-joint-press-conference--1088907355.html
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov and His Israeli Counterpart Lapid Hold Joint Press Conference
It was reported last month that Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was planning to visit Russia in October. 09.09.2021, Sputnik International
Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is holding a press conference with his Israeli counterpart, Yair Lapid, following bilateral talks on 9 September.The top diplomats are expected to address bilateral relations, the situation in Syria, and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, among other issues.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
israel
11:02 GMT 09.09.2021
This picture taken on March 18, 2021, shows the Kremlin towers in front of the Russian Foreign Ministry headquarters.
This picture taken on March 18, 2021, shows the Kremlin towers in front of the Russian Foreign Ministry headquarters.
© AFP 2021 / DIMITAR DILKOFF
It was reported last month that Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was planning to visit Russia in October.
Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is holding a press conference with his Israeli counterpart, Yair Lapid, following bilateral talks on 9 September.
The top diplomats are expected to address bilateral relations, the situation in Syria, and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, among other issues.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
© Sputnik
610000
