Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is holding a press conference with his Israeli counterpart, Yair Lapid, following bilateral talks on 9 September.The top diplomats are expected to address bilateral relations, the situation in Syria, and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, among other issues.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov and His Israeli Counterpart Lapid Hold Joint Press Conference
