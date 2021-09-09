https://sputniknews.com/20210909/raytheon-is-being-investigated-for-bribing-qatar-1088898201.html
Raytheon is Being Investigated for Bribing Qatar
Raytheon is Being Investigated for Bribing Qatar
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including Raytheon being investigated for allegedly... 09.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-09T09:39+0000
2021-09-09T09:39+0000
2021-09-09T09:39+0000
infrastructure
radio
google
washington dc
capitalism
radio sputnik
covid-19
podcasts
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/08/1088898172_0:0:640:360_1920x0_80_0_0_641e0541a7528ee4b736620084a8e71a.jpg
Raytheon is Being Investigated for Bribing Qatar
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including Raytheon being investigated for allegedly bribing Qatar, and Exiled former Afghanistan President Ghani apologizing to the Afghan people.
GUESTBob Schlehuber - Political Misfits Co-Host | Homeless Encampments Showing Up Around the Country, Columbia Heights, and GoogleMark Frost - Economist, Professor, Consultant, and Libertarian | Documentaries on Drummers, Search Engine Algorithms, and The Yahoo Search EngineIn the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Bob Schlehuber about the prospects of giving Washington DC statehood, Google search engines, and internet censorship. Bob talked about the Google search engine and the monopoly Google has over the search engine industry. Bob discussed the local D.C. politics and the failure of Democrats in DC.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Mark Frost about monopolies, antitrust laws, and search engine spiders. Mark talked about the success of the Yahoo search engine in the 1990s and how Google became the number one search engine after 2001. Mark discussed the definition of monopolies and how governments enable monopolies to prosper.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
washington dc
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
John Kiriakou
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg
John Kiriakou
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/08/1088898172_80:0:560:360_1920x0_80_0_0_789fe7c76db0a0900826889e713fb8ae.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
John Kiriakou
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg
infrastructure, radio, google, washington dc, capitalism, radio sputnik, covid-19, podcasts, аудио
Raytheon is Being Investigated for Bribing Qatar
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including Raytheon being investigated for allegedly bribing Qatar, and Exiled former Afghanistan President Ghani apologizing to the Afghan people.
Bob Schlehuber - Political Misfits Co-Host | Homeless Encampments Showing Up Around the Country, Columbia Heights, and Google
Mark Frost - Economist, Professor, Consultant, and Libertarian | Documentaries on Drummers, Search Engine Algorithms, and The Yahoo Search Engine
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Bob Schlehuber about the prospects of giving Washington DC statehood, Google search engines, and internet censorship. Bob talked about the Google search engine and the monopoly Google has over the search engine industry. Bob discussed the local D.C. politics and the failure of Democrats in DC.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Mark Frost about monopolies, antitrust laws, and search engine spiders. Mark talked about the success of the Yahoo search engine in the 1990s and how Google became the number one search engine after 2001. Mark discussed the definition of monopolies and how governments enable monopolies to prosper.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com