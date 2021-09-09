Putin Awards Hero of Russia Title to Emergencies Minister Zinichev Posthumously

Zinichev, aged 55, tragically died on 8 September in the city of Norilsk trying to save the life of prominent filmmaker Alexander Melnik.Putin earlier sent a message to Zinichev's family offering his condolences.Zinichev was born in Leningrad (now St. Petersburg) in 1966. In 1987, he became a KGB officer and since 1991 had served in the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), holding different posts and accompanying President Vladimir Putin on his working trips. Zinichev became minister of emergency situations in 2018, after serving as the deputy director of the Russian Security Service.
