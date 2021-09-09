Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210909/putin-awards-hero-of-russia-title-to-emergencies-minister-zinichev-posthumously-1088906382.html
Putin Awards Hero of Russia Title to Emergencies Minister Zinichev Posthumously
Putin Awards Hero of Russia Title to Emergencies Minister Zinichev Posthumously
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to award the Hero of Russia title to Minister of Emergency Situations Yevgeny Zinichev... 09.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-09T06:54+0000
2021-09-09T06:54+0000
news
world
russia
putin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/08/1088876552_0:0:3007:1691_1920x0_80_0_0_0422ecbe1d07e4531ffe23fc12a45f6a.jpg
Zinichev, aged 55, tragically died on 8 September in the city of Norilsk trying to save the life of prominent filmmaker Alexander Melnik.Putin earlier sent a message to Zinichev's family offering his condolences.Zinichev was born in Leningrad (now St. Petersburg) in 1966. In 1987, he became a KGB officer and since 1991 had served in the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), holding different posts and accompanying President Vladimir Putin on his working trips. Zinichev became minister of emergency situations in 2018, after serving as the deputy director of the Russian Security Service.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/08/1088876552_37:0:2768:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8da578dbd75163798c91b6198c64a2fe.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, world, russia, putin

Putin Awards Hero of Russia Title to Emergencies Minister Zinichev Posthumously

06:54 GMT 09.09.2021
© Sputnik / Aleksey Nikolskyi / Go to the photo bankRussian Minister of Civil Defence, Emergencies, and Disaster Relief Yevgeny Zinichev
Russian Minister of Civil Defence, Emergencies, and Disaster Relief Yevgeny Zinichev - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2021
© Sputnik / Aleksey Nikolskyi
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to award the Hero of Russia title to Minister of Emergency Situations Yevgeny Zinichev posthumously, the Kremlin said on 9 September.
Zinichev, aged 55, tragically died on 8 September in the city of Norilsk trying to save the life of prominent filmmaker Alexander Melnik.
"Russian President Putin conferred the Hero of Russia title posthumously to Gen. Zinichev for his heroism and courage displayed in the performance of his official duties," the Kremlin said in a statement.
Putin earlier sent a message to Zinichev's family offering his condolences.
Zinichev was born in Leningrad (now St. Petersburg) in 1966. In 1987, he became a KGB officer and since 1991 had served in the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), holding different posts and accompanying President Vladimir Putin on his working trips. Zinichev became minister of emergency situations in 2018, after serving as the deputy director of the Russian Security Service.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:00 GMTChina's Xi Congratulates Kim Jong-un on 73rd Anniversary of North Korea's Founding
06:54 GMTPutin Awards Hero of Russia Title to Emergencies Minister Zinichev Posthumously
06:24 GMTAOC Derided for Using The Term 'Menstruating Persons' While Discussing Texas Abortion Law
06:14 GMTCOVID-19 Here to Stay, Vaccine-Driven Herd Immunity Unlikely, Say Swedish Professors
05:32 GMTProtesters Wave Afghan Flags as Kamala Harris Campaigns for Embattled California Governor
05:15 GMTAlarm Triggered at Russia's Zvezda ISS Module, Crew Reports Smoke, Smell of Burnt Plastic
04:59 GMTLive Updates: Taliban Expected to Allow 200 US Citizens, Other Civilians to Leave Afghanistan
04:44 GMTLive Updates: India's Total Cases of COVID-19 Rise to 33.14Mln, Death Toll Stands at 441,749
04:30 GMTBusted! Goofy Golden Retriever Caught in Middle of Shenanigans Looks Guilty as Heck
04:00 GMTUnited Airlines to Place Unvaccinated Employees With Religious Exemptions on Unpaid Leave
02:59 GMTGOP Senators Demand Hearings, Sworn Testimony From Top US Military Over Afghanistan Rumbles
02:22 GMTFBI Releases New Footage of Suspect Accused of Planting Pipe Bombs in DC Ahead of Jan. 6 Riot
01:59 GMTMother Who Made False Bomb Threat on Plane Was Worried Her Child Would Miss School - Reports
01:33 GMTBlinken Says Delay in Nuclear Talks With Iran May ‘Not Reproduce Benefits’ of JCPOA Revival
01:08 GMTFIFA Suspends Brazilian Premier League Players at Request of Brazilian FA
00:43 GMTTaliban Promise to Find Government Seats for Women in Future
00:35 GMTEngland Stunned by Late Equalizer Against Poland in World Cup Qualifier
00:02 GMTNew York Governor Mandates All Cars, Trucks to Comply With Zero-Emissions Standard By 2035
YesterdayMichigan Seeks $22,000 in Fees From Ex-Trump Attorneys in Voter Fraud Case
YesterdayBiden Asks Trump-Era Military Academy Advisory Board Appointees to Resign