Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210909/protesters-wave-afghan-flags-as-kamala-harris-campaigns-for-embattled-california-governor--1088904459.html
Protesters Wave Afghan Flags as Kamala Harris Campaigns for Embattled California Governor
Protesters Wave Afghan Flags as Kamala Harris Campaigns for Embattled California Governor
Late last month, Kamala Harris pledged that the US would cooperate with its allies to help protect women and children in Afghanistan. Earlier in August, she... 09.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-09T05:32+0000
2021-09-09T06:50+0000
us
afghanistan
rally
protesters
flags
kamala harris
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/09/1088904740_0:157:3083:1891_1920x0_80_0_0_813b1acbad812732a02954aed4eabfda.jpg
A bunch of protesters waved flags of Afghanistan only about 100 metres from a rally in San Leandro, California, where US vice-president Kamala Harris campaigned for embattled California Governor Gavin Newsom who faces a recall election on 14 September.The recall was effected because residents of California were unhappy with Newsom's pandemic-related policies, his approach to handling economic problems, and other burning issues. Among those challenging Newsom in the election are former Olympic athlete Caitlyn Jenner, businessman John Cox and the mayor of San Diego, Kevin Faulconer.Several videos emerged on Twitter on Wednesday to show protesters waving Afghan flags and chanting, “Free Afghanistan” during Harris’ appearance at the Newsom rally.In one film, demonstrator Willy Moosayar, who identified himself as an Afghan-American whose parents left Afghanistan for the US, slammed Harris for failing to speak out about what he dubbed a humanitarian crisis in the south Asian nation.He added that Afghan refugees, who are at present in the US, feel uneasy now that other Afghans have been abandoned in Afghanistan to face the power of the Taliban*. According to Moosayar “we have to fight for them, we have to be their voice”.He explained that the protesters were saying “no” to the loss of rights for Afghan women after the Taliban seized power in the country, as well as to reports of the militant group’s opponents facing retribution from the insurgents.In a separate development, the Republican National Committee held a rally to protest against Harris campaigning for Newsom during the Afghanistan crisis. “Californians are stranded in Afghanistan. Where’s Kamala? Campaigning in California”, one ad, posted on a mobile billboard, read.These developments have all arisen while Harris and President Joe Biden have come under fire for what some describe as the US administration’s “botched” job of withdrawing American troops from Afghanistan - an evacuation that was completed in late August.Washington also faces flak over the “chaotic” evacuation of US nationals and allied Afghans from the south Asian nation after the Taliban’s takeover of the capital Kabul on 15 August. Biden praised the US evacuation operation of more than 120,000 people from Afghanistan as an "extraordinary success", but Washington’s European allies berated POTUS for refusing to extend the 31 August evacuation deadline.*A terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.
https://sputniknews.com/20210905/top-us-general-says-likely-civil-war-in-afghanistan-could-prompt-reconstitution-of-al-qaeda-1083798125.html
Is Camel Ho too stupid to know her appearance is dooming that clown Gruesome to recall and replacement? Yep, thought so. Just another disgusting piece of trash that needs kicked to the curb.
1
1
us
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/09/1088904740_176:0:2907:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_494191bb72eafeb11600481c035aed58.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, afghanistan, rally, protesters, flags, kamala harris

Protesters Wave Afghan Flags as Kamala Harris Campaigns for Embattled California Governor

05:32 GMT 09.09.2021 (Updated: 06:50 GMT 09.09.2021)
© REUTERS / FRED GREAVESU.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during an appearance with California Governor Gavin Newsom, who is facing a Republican-led recall election in September, in San Leandro, California, U.S., September 8, 2021
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during an appearance with California Governor Gavin Newsom, who is facing a Republican-led recall election in September, in San Leandro, California, U.S., September 8, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2021
© REUTERS / FRED GREAVES
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
Late last month, Kamala Harris pledged that the US would cooperate with its allies to help protect women and children in Afghanistan. Earlier in August, she laughed when asked by reporters about the deadly chaos in the south Asian nation.
A bunch of protesters waved flags of Afghanistan only about 100 metres from a rally in San Leandro, California, where US vice-president Kamala Harris campaigned for embattled California Governor Gavin Newsom who faces a recall election on 14 September.
The recall was effected because residents of California were unhappy with Newsom's pandemic-related policies, his approach to handling economic problems, and other burning issues.
Among those challenging Newsom in the election are former Olympic athlete Caitlyn Jenner, businessman John Cox and the mayor of San Diego, Kevin Faulconer.
Several videos emerged on Twitter on Wednesday to show protesters waving Afghan flags and chanting, “Free Afghanistan” during Harris’ appearance at the Newsom rally.
In one film, demonstrator Willy Moosayar, who identified himself as an Afghan-American whose parents left Afghanistan for the US, slammed Harris for failing to speak out about what he dubbed a humanitarian crisis in the south Asian nation.
He added that Afghan refugees, who are at present in the US, feel uneasy now that other Afghans have been abandoned in Afghanistan to face the power of the Taliban*. According to Moosayar “we have to fight for them, we have to be their voice”.
He explained that the protesters were saying “no” to the loss of rights for Afghan women after the Taliban seized power in the country, as well as to reports of the militant group’s opponents facing retribution from the insurgents.
Al-qaeda militants - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.09.2021
Top US General Says 'Likely' Civil War in Afghanistan Could Prompt 'Reconstitution of Al-Qaeda'
5 September, 01:05 GMT
In a separate development, the Republican National Committee held a rally to protest against Harris campaigning for Newsom during the Afghanistan crisis. “Californians are stranded in Afghanistan. Where’s Kamala? Campaigning in California”, one ad, posted on a mobile billboard, read.
These developments have all arisen while Harris and President Joe Biden have come under fire for what some describe as the US administration’s “botched” job of withdrawing American troops from Afghanistan - an evacuation that was completed in late August.
Washington also faces flak over the “chaotic” evacuation of US nationals and allied Afghans from the south Asian nation after the Taliban’s takeover of the capital Kabul on 15 August. Biden praised the US evacuation operation of more than 120,000 people from Afghanistan as an "extraordinary success", but Washington’s European allies berated POTUS for refusing to extend the 31 August evacuation deadline.
*A terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.
201000
Discuss
Popular comments
Is Camel Ho too stupid to know her appearance is dooming that clown Gruesome to recall and replacement? Yep, thought so. Just another disgusting piece of trash that needs kicked to the curb.
TruePatriot
9 September, 08:37 GMT1
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:00 GMTChina's Xi Congratulates Kim Jong-un on 73rd Anniversary of North Korea's Founding
06:54 GMTPutin Awards Hero of Russia Title to Emergencies Minister Zinichev Posthumously
06:24 GMTAOC Derided for Using The Term 'Menstruating Persons' While Discussing Texas Abortion Law
06:14 GMTCOVID-19 Here to Stay, Vaccine-Driven Herd Immunity Unlikely, Say Swedish Professors
05:32 GMTProtesters Wave Afghan Flags as Kamala Harris Campaigns for Embattled California Governor
05:15 GMTAlarm Triggered at Russia's Zvezda ISS Module, Crew Reports Smoke, Smell of Burnt Plastic
04:59 GMTLive Updates: Taliban Expected to Allow 200 US Citizens, Other Civilians to Leave Afghanistan
04:44 GMTLive Updates: India's Total Cases of COVID-19 Rise to 33.14Mln, Death Toll Stands at 441,749
04:30 GMTBusted! Goofy Golden Retriever Caught in Middle of Shenanigans Looks Guilty as Heck
04:00 GMTUnited Airlines to Place Unvaccinated Employees With Religious Exemptions on Unpaid Leave
02:59 GMTGOP Senators Demand Hearings, Sworn Testimony From Top US Military Over Afghanistan Rumbles
02:22 GMTFBI Releases New Footage of Suspect Accused of Planting Pipe Bombs in DC Ahead of Jan. 6 Riot
01:59 GMTMother Who Made False Bomb Threat on Plane Was Worried Her Child Would Miss School - Reports
01:33 GMTBlinken Says Delay in Nuclear Talks With Iran May ‘Not Reproduce Benefits’ of JCPOA Revival
01:08 GMTFIFA Suspends Brazilian Premier League Players at Request of Brazilian FA
00:43 GMTTaliban Promise to Find Government Seats for Women in Future
00:35 GMTEngland Stunned by Late Equalizer Against Poland in World Cup Qualifier
00:02 GMTNew York Governor Mandates All Cars, Trucks to Comply With Zero-Emissions Standard By 2035
YesterdayMichigan Seeks $22,000 in Fees From Ex-Trump Attorneys in Voter Fraud Case
YesterdayBiden Asks Trump-Era Military Academy Advisory Board Appointees to Resign