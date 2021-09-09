https://sputniknews.com/20210909/priti-patels-alleged-plan-to-rewrite-maritime-laws-to-turn-back-migrant-boats-angers-france-1088910286.html

Priti Patel's Alleged Plan 'to Rewrite Maritime Laws' to Turn Back Migrant Boats Angers France

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel reportedly plans to allow the country’s Border Force to turn back boats carrying migrants across the English Channel.British media cited unnamed government sources as saying that Patel ordered officials to rewrite the UK’s interpretation of maritime laws so that the migrant boats can be turned around and dealt with by French authorities.This comes after Patel’s sit-down with French counterpart Gerald Darmanin, during which she made clear that “delivering results and stopping [migrant] crossings were an absolute priority for the British people".The talks were preceded by Darmanin sending a letter to Patel, stressing that Paris’ position on boat interceptions was unchanged and that using turn-around tactics "would risk having a negative impact on our [UK-French] cooperation".UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, for his part, said earlier this week that his government would do its best to try to resolve the surge in migrant boats crossing the English Channel, but stressed that the solution largely depended on French authorities.“We depend to a large extent on what the French are doing, but clearly as time goes on and this problem continues, we are going to have to make sure that we use every possible tactic at our disposal to stop what I think is a vile trade and a manipulation of people’s hopes”, Johnson told the parliament.The statement was preceded by Patel threatening to halt funding to France promised in July deal over Paris’ alleged poor efforts to tackle migration.On 21 July, London pledged to pay Paris 54 million pounds ($74 million) to help fund their efforts to curb migrants crossing the Channel by boat, including by deploying more security forces and installing surveillance equipment.Meanwhile, around 1,600 migrants have crossed the English Channel over the past four days, bringing the number of people who have completed the dangerous journey so far this year to 12,600.

