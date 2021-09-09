Plane Crashes in Massachusetts, US, Multiple Injuries, Officials Say
20:04 GMT 09.09.2021 (Updated: 20:46 GMT 09.09.2021)
The crash occurred in the popular Cape Cod tourist destination in Provincetown with the plane started catching fire soon after the accident.
A plane with seven people abroad crashed onto a field in Provincetown, Massachusetts, on Thursday, according to a statement from Town Manager Alex Morse.
The pilot and six passengers were immediately hospitalized, there is no information yet about their condition.
"I just got off a call with the Chief of Police. A Cape Air flight with 6 passengers was landing in Provincetown and the weather caused an issue with the landing. Thankfully, it wasn't a high impact crash, and there are no fatalities. More information will be provided as it becomes available," Morse posted on Facebook.
The plane was said to have been fully engulfed in flames, and firefighters along with other emergency services are still operating on the scene.
Here’s a look at the scene of the plane crash in Provincetown (📸: Peter Kamerman) https://t.co/gGyl3jOnoq https://t.co/VApcisqM6T pic.twitter.com/CKjYWVW7Jn— Mike Saccone (@mikesacconetv) September 9, 2021
More pictures from Peter pic.twitter.com/wTtAeGskbI— Mike Saccone (@mikesacconetv) September 9, 2021