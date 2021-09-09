https://sputniknews.com/20210909/paris-terror-attack-suspect-claims-three-co-accused-knew-nothing-about-the-plot-1088915096.html

Key Suspect in November 2015 Paris Terror Attacks Claims 3 Co-Accused 'Knew Nothing' About the Plot

Key Suspect in November 2015 Paris Terror Attacks Claims 3 Co-Accused 'Knew Nothing' About the Plot

On 13 November 2015, at least 130 people were killed in terror attacks on several parts of Paris, including the Bataclan music hall and the Stade de France... 09.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-09T11:47+0000

2021-09-09T11:47+0000

2021-09-09T13:12+0000

europe

france

trial

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/09/1088917385_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_39d4ce981dc02ad535b921cdfaab95eb.jpg

Salah Abdeslam, the main suspect in the 13 November 2015 Paris terror attacks, has claimed that the three co-accused were not in the know about the plot. Abdeslam and 19 other defendants are being tried in connection with the attacks that claimed the lives of at least 130 people. On Wednesday, Abdeslam, the only surviving member of the group that carried out the 2015 Paris terror attacks, claimed during the trial that he was "a soldier of Daesh"*.The 31-year-old is accused of transporting the two terrorists who detonated explosive belts at Stade de France six years ago. He will reportedly be questioned several times during the trial, which is expected to span about nine months.Novermber 2015 Paris Terror Attacks On 13 November 2015, three groups of gunmen and suicide bombers struck almost simultaneously in several parts of Paris, including the Bataclan music hall and the Stade de France national stadium.The attacks resulted in the death of 130 people, while at least 350 more were injured. Daesh claimed responsibility for the attacks which prompted French authorities to declare a state of emergency in the country at the time, something that was only lifted in 2017. 2015 saw a spate of terror attacks in France, including the January 7 deadly shooting in the offices of the French satirical weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris, which killed 12 people and injured 11 others.* Daesh (IS/ISIS/ISIL/"Islamic State") is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and other countries

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

europe, france, trial