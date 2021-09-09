https://sputniknews.com/20210909/netizens-slam-bjp-over-violence-in-indias-tripura-demand-human-rights-commission-inquiry-1088903809.html

Netizens Slam BJP Over Violence in India's Tripura, Demand Human Rights Commission Inquiry

Netizens Slam BJP Over Violence in India's Tripura, Demand Human Rights Commission Inquiry

Eight offices of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) were set ablaze or damaged in Agartala, capital city of the north-eastern state of Tripura, and... 09.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-09T08:43+0000

2021-09-09T08:43+0000

2021-09-09T08:43+0000

bharatiya janata party (bjp)

india

politics

violence

sputnik news

politics

india

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/09/1088909458_33:0:1436:789_1920x0_80_0_0_252d6eb5f4a08a77a092bf083ab4cb34.jpg

A day after violence broke out in the Indian state of Tripura, many outraged and shocked social media users have hit out at the ruling party -- the BJP -- and called for an inquiry by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).According to the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M), BJP workers ransacked their party offices on Wednesday. The BJP, on the other hand, has claimed that the attack came from the Left. Some newspaper offices were also set ablaze.According to local media reports, six vehicles and more than a dozen two-wheelers were burnt down in Agartala and other places of the state.Tripura Left Front convener Bijan Dhar told the media that the CPI-M's district office in Bishalgarh was first damaged by a bulldozer and then set on fire, reducing most of the assets and papers to ashes.The Left front is a political alliance in which the CPI(M) is the dominant party, the other three members being the Communist Party of India, the Revolutionary Socialist Party and the All India Forward BlocHe also said that a large number of party workers, including leaders Nani Paul and Partha Pratim Majumder, were seriously injured in the series of attacks on Wednesday.Dhar, a CPI-M central committee member, said that the "BJP goons" have damaged the statue and photographs of former State Chief Dasaratha Deb and other late party leaders in the party offices.The Left leader said that the "BJP-backed goons and their workers" also attacked the office of the party's mouthpiece "Daily Desher Katha".Earlier, there was a rally by BJP workers in Agartala. According to the police, there was also a rally by Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth wing of the CPI(M), demanding the BJP government provide the promised jobs.The DYFI alleged that their rally was stopped by the BJP and there were heated discussions that led to clashes. It said their members suffered injuries and were taken to the GB Hospital. But the fight went on and workers from both sides were left wounded. Several media organisations and senior journalists and editors, including Agartala Press Club Secretary Pranab Sarkar, condemned the attack and demanded that those involved be arrested immediately.

https://sputniknews.com/20210802/tmc-lawmaker-attacked-by-indias-ruling-bjp-supporters-in-tripura-state---video-1083508734.html

https://sputniknews.com/20210215/tripura-state-chief-stirs-controversy-as-he-claims-bjp-needs-to-expand-into-nepal-sri-lanka-1082079353.html

https://sputniknews.com/20210817/clashes-erupt-in-indias-siliguri-after-30-bjp-members-arrested-for-organising-rally---video-1083633536.html

Shadowwalker Welcome to Modi's India. India shouldnt preach the world what it doesnt practice in its own country. 0

1

india

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Rahul Trivedi https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

Rahul Trivedi https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rahul Trivedi https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

bharatiya janata party (bjp), india, politics, violence, sputnik news, politics, india