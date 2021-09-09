Registration was successful!
Mother Who Made False Bomb Threat on Plane Was Worried Her Child Would Miss School - Reports
Mother Who Made False Bomb Threat on Plane Was Worried Her Child Would Miss School - Reports
Marina Verbitsky in Chicago apparently worried too much about her child's future, which ultimately cost her.On Monday, making what she thought was an appropriate effort, the woman called in a false bomb threat at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport while onboard a plane, media reported, citing detectives with the Broward Sheriff's Office (BSO) Threat Management Unit.The BSO bomb squad and the FBI were quickly called in to investigate, and all passengers on board, including Verbitsky, were evacuated. A thorough inspection of the aircraft was conducted but no device or bomb was identified. The woman now faces one count of false reporting concerning planting a bomb, explosive, or weapon of mass destruction.
Mother Who Made False Bomb Threat on Plane Was Worried Her Child Would Miss School - Reports

01:59 GMT 09.09.2021
There is no question that school time is a significant growth period for a child and at the same time endlessly exciting, but some parents will apparently risk committing a crime to get their child a high-quality education.
Marina Verbitsky in Chicago apparently worried too much about her child's future, which ultimately cost her.
On Monday, making what she thought was an appropriate effort, the woman called in a false bomb threat at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport while onboard a plane, media reported, citing detectives with the Broward Sheriff's Office (BSO) Threat Management Unit.
The BSO bomb squad and the FBI were quickly called in to investigate, and all passengers on board, including Verbitsky, were evacuated. A thorough inspection of the aircraft was conducted but no device or bomb was identified.

“She was nervous about her son needing to go to school. It was a mess but it was definitely not meant to be,” a Verbitsky relative told the Chicago Sun-Times.

The woman now faces one count of false reporting concerning planting a bomb, explosive, or weapon of mass destruction.
How much do you want your child to get an education?
