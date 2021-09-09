Registration was successful!
Moscow: Russia and US May Develop Several Legally Binding Documents on Strategic Stability
Moscow: Russia and US May Develop Several Legally Binding Documents on Strategic Stability
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia and the United States may develop several legally and politically binding documents on strategic stability, however, it is possible... 09.09.2021, Sputnik International
He explained that Moscow was serious about US signals that there could be and most likely would be problems with the ratification of a hypothetical new treaty.The official also noted that Moscow and Washington are discussing the resumption of inspections within the framework of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), and Russia expects that the United States will soon specify its approach.Ryabkov expressed hope that Washington will avoid the temptation to expand the agenda of negotiations on strategic stability, including on the topic of China.Hopes to ease the complicated relations between the two nations grew after a summit between Putin and Biden took place in Geneva on 16 June. The presidents issued a joint statement, stressing that both Moscow and Washington intended to launch a comprehensive bilateral dialogue on strategic stability and to begin consultations on cybersecurity, prisoner swaps, and arms control.
Moscow: Russia and US May Develop Several Legally Binding Documents on Strategic Stability

18:00 GMT 09.09.2021
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia and the United States may develop several legally and politically binding documents on strategic stability, however, it is possible that a number of documents may be executive agreements that do not imply ratification, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said.

"I'm talking about the development of a legally binding document, perhaps not one, but several texts. Both legally and politically binding, if such an option is considered more preferable by both parties", Ryabkov said in an interview with the Kommersant newspaper.

He explained that Moscow was serious about US signals that there could be and most likely would be problems with the ratification of a hypothetical new treaty.

"And such ratification will be required, as soon as this hypothetical treaty deals with issues of arms control and US national security, and ours, of course, too", the deputy minister added.

© REUTERS / DENIS BALIBOUSEU.S. President Joe Biden and Russia's President Vladimir Putin meet for the U.S.-Russia summit at Villa La Grange in Geneva, Switzerland, June 16, 2021.
U.S. President Joe Biden and Russia's President Vladimir Putin meet for the U.S.-Russia summit at Villa La Grange in Geneva, Switzerland, June 16, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2021
U.S. President Joe Biden and Russia's President Vladimir Putin meet for the U.S.-Russia summit at Villa La Grange in Geneva, Switzerland, June 16, 2021.
© REUTERS / DENIS BALIBOUSE

"Ideally, naturally, we would like to conclude all our agreements with the United States in the most binding — that is, legally binding — form. But on a number of issues, I admit that the best way may be to conclude executive agreements that do not require ratification or achieving certain political understanding. We previously had the experience of concluding such documents in various fields, and they worked", Ryabkov stressed.

The official also noted that Moscow and Washington are discussing the resumption of inspections within the framework of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), and Russia expects that the United States will soon specify its approach.
Ryabkov expressed hope that Washington will avoid the temptation to expand the agenda of negotiations on strategic stability, including on the topic of China.

"I do not think that the current US administration will be subject to the temptations that our colleagues in Washington under [former US President Donald] Trump experienced in trying to lure us into some kind of game on an anti-Chinese basis", the diplomat stressed.

Hopes to ease the complicated relations between the two nations grew after a summit between Putin and Biden took place in Geneva on 16 June. The presidents issued a joint statement, stressing that both Moscow and Washington intended to launch a comprehensive bilateral dialogue on strategic stability and to begin consultations on cybersecurity, prisoner swaps, and arms control.
