Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210909/master-stroke-twitter-goes-wild-as-legendary-ms-dhoni-named-team-india-mentor-for-t20-world-cup-1088904192.html
'Master Stroke': Twitter Goes Wild as Legendary MS Dhoni Named Team India 'Mentor' for T20 World Cup
'Master Stroke': Twitter Goes Wild as Legendary MS Dhoni Named Team India 'Mentor' for T20 World Cup
Ex-India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, popularly known as MSD, will be back in national colours after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named... 09.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-09T08:26+0000
2021-09-09T08:26+0000
sport
icc
fans
cricket
sport
sport
uae
icc
tournament
cricket
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/09/1088906234_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e894fc08f4f65df83b5669f8a2627595.jpg
The BCCI's decision to make two-time World Cup-winning captain M.S. Dhoni mentor of the 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup has come as a big surprise to both fans and former cricketers.Former India cricketers, including Dinesh Karthik, Wasim Jaffer and Pragyan Ojha applauded the board's decision to give Dhoni a special role in the team. Karthik called Dhoni's appointment a "masterstroke" and Ojha described it as a "big boost" for the Men in Blue.As well as the country's former cricketers, the news of Dhoni's return to Team India, albeit in a coaching role, was welcomed by cricket lovers across the south Asian nation. Although some of the team's admirers have flooded Twitter with memes, others sent out appreciation posts, celebrating Dhoni's comeback.Dhoni's return to Team India, though, wasn't the only surprise the BCCI had for the nation's cricket crazy fans. Ravichandran Ashwin's selection for the 15-member squad left them jubilant as the off -spinner would be one of the vital cogs in team captain Kohli's scheme of things in the showpiece event.India won the maiden T20 World Cup title under Dhoni way back in 2007, when the tournament was held in South Africa. Virat and the team would not just be looking to end their long T20 World Cup trophy drought, but would be eager to clinch their first ICC title since capturing the Champions Trophy in England in 2013 as well.The elite T20 competition is scheduled to be held between 17 October and 14 November in the Middle Eastern cities of Muscat, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.
uae
abu dhabi
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Pawan Atri
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/09/1088906234_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a30b22eb70d270b12899cf8fa0b8009d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sport, icc, fans, cricket, sport, sport, uae, icc, tournament, cricket, fans, icc, india, abu dhabi, international cricket council

'Master Stroke': Twitter Goes Wild as Legendary MS Dhoni Named Team India 'Mentor' for T20 World Cup

08:26 GMT 09.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / DIBYANGSHU SARKAR(FILES) In this file photo taken on March 7, 2019 Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats at the nets during a training session ahead of the third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Australia at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association International Cricket Stadium, in Ranchi
(FILES) In this file photo taken on March 7, 2019 Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats at the nets during a training session ahead of the third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Australia at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association International Cricket Stadium, in Ranchi - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / DIBYANGSHU SARKAR
Subscribe
Pawan Atri - Sputnik International
Pawan Atri
All materials
Ex-India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, popularly known as MSD, will be back in national colours after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named him as mentor of the Virat Kohli-led side for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The legendary wicketkeeper-batsman retired from international cricket last year.
The BCCI's decision to make two-time World Cup-winning captain M.S. Dhoni mentor of the 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup has come as a big surprise to both fans and former cricketers.
Former India cricketers, including Dinesh Karthik, Wasim Jaffer and Pragyan Ojha applauded the board's decision to give Dhoni a special role in the team.
Karthik called Dhoni's appointment a "masterstroke" and Ojha described it as a "big boost" for the Men in Blue.
As well as the country's former cricketers, the news of Dhoni's return to Team India, albeit in a coaching role, was welcomed by cricket lovers across the south Asian nation.
Although some of the team's admirers have flooded Twitter with memes, others sent out appreciation posts, celebrating Dhoni's comeback.
Dhoni's return to Team India, though, wasn't the only surprise the BCCI had for the nation's cricket crazy fans.
Ravichandran Ashwin's selection for the 15-member squad left them jubilant as the off -spinner would be one of the vital cogs in team captain Kohli's scheme of things in the showpiece event.
India won the maiden T20 World Cup title under Dhoni way back in 2007, when the tournament was held in South Africa.
Virat and the team would not just be looking to end their long T20 World Cup trophy drought, but would be eager to clinch their first ICC title since capturing the Champions Trophy in England in 2013 as well.
The elite T20 competition is scheduled to be held between 17 October and 14 November in the Middle Eastern cities of Muscat, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:34 GMTMoscow Believes Chilly Relations With US Do Not Mean Anti-Terrorism Effort Futility
08:26 GMT'Master Stroke': Twitter Goes Wild as Legendary MS Dhoni Named Team India 'Mentor' for T20 World Cup
08:12 GMTTropical Storm Mindy Strikes US' Florida, Moving Over State's North, Hurricane Centre Says
08:09 GMTJapan's Ex-Defence Minister Taro Kono Plans to Bid for Ruling Party Leadership, Reports Suggest
08:03 GMT'It Will Blow Over': Prince Andrew Convinced That He’ll Brush Off Rape Allegations, Report Says
07:42 GMTUS Congressman Demands Answers Amid Reports Unvetted Afghan Evacuees Leave Military Base Freely
07:41 GMTIran Slams 'Foreign Intervention' in Afghanistan Amid Concerns Pakistan Is Helping Taliban
07:31 GMTPowerful Typhoon Moving Towards Southern Japan From Philippines, Weather Agency Says
07:29 GMTDenmark Secretly Pays UK Off to Receive Its Afghan Interpreters
07:12 GMTJewish Worshippers Allegedly Flouted Melbourne's Lockdown by Posing as Alcoholics Anonymous
07:00 GMTChina's Xi Congratulates Kim Jong-un on 73rd Anniversary of North Korea's Founding
06:54 GMTPutin Awards Hero of Russia Title to Emergencies Minister Zinichev Posthumously
06:24 GMTAOC Derided for Using The Term 'Menstruating Persons' While Discussing Texas Abortion Law
06:14 GMTCOVID-19 Here to Stay, Vaccine-Driven Herd Immunity Unlikely, Say Swedish Professors
05:32 GMTProtesters Wave Afghan Flags as Kamala Harris Campaigns for Embattled California Governor
05:15 GMTAlarm Triggered at Russia's Zvezda ISS Module, Crew Reports Smoke, Smell of Burnt Plastic
04:59 GMTLive Updates: Taliban Says Afghan Gov't Members Appearing on US Black List Violates Doha Agreement
04:44 GMTLive Updates: India's Total Cases of COVID-19 Rise to 33.14Mln, Death Toll Stands at 441,749
04:30 GMTBusted! Goofy Golden Retriever Caught in Middle of Shenanigans Looks Guilty as Heck
04:00 GMTUnited Airlines to Place Unvaccinated Employees With Religious Exemptions on Unpaid Leave