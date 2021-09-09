https://sputniknews.com/20210909/master-stroke-twitter-goes-wild-as-legendary-ms-dhoni-named-team-india-mentor-for-t20-world-cup-1088904192.html
'Master Stroke': Twitter Goes Wild as Legendary MS Dhoni Named Team India 'Mentor' for T20 World Cup
'Master Stroke': Twitter Goes Wild as Legendary MS Dhoni Named Team India 'Mentor' for T20 World Cup
Ex-India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, popularly known as MSD, will be back in national colours after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named... 09.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-09T08:26+0000
2021-09-09T08:26+0000
2021-09-09T08:26+0000
sport
icc
fans
cricket
sport
sport
uae
icc
tournament
cricket
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/09/1088906234_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e894fc08f4f65df83b5669f8a2627595.jpg
The BCCI's decision to make two-time World Cup-winning captain M.S. Dhoni mentor of the 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup has come as a big surprise to both fans and former cricketers.Former India cricketers, including Dinesh Karthik, Wasim Jaffer and Pragyan Ojha applauded the board's decision to give Dhoni a special role in the team. Karthik called Dhoni's appointment a "masterstroke" and Ojha described it as a "big boost" for the Men in Blue.As well as the country's former cricketers, the news of Dhoni's return to Team India, albeit in a coaching role, was welcomed by cricket lovers across the south Asian nation. Although some of the team's admirers have flooded Twitter with memes, others sent out appreciation posts, celebrating Dhoni's comeback.Dhoni's return to Team India, though, wasn't the only surprise the BCCI had for the nation's cricket crazy fans. Ravichandran Ashwin's selection for the 15-member squad left them jubilant as the off -spinner would be one of the vital cogs in team captain Kohli's scheme of things in the showpiece event.India won the maiden T20 World Cup title under Dhoni way back in 2007, when the tournament was held in South Africa. Virat and the team would not just be looking to end their long T20 World Cup trophy drought, but would be eager to clinch their first ICC title since capturing the Champions Trophy in England in 2013 as well.The elite T20 competition is scheduled to be held between 17 October and 14 November in the Middle Eastern cities of Muscat, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.
uae
abu dhabi
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Pawan Atri
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/09/1088906234_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a30b22eb70d270b12899cf8fa0b8009d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Pawan Atri
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
sport, icc, fans, cricket, sport, sport, uae, icc, tournament, cricket, fans, icc, india, abu dhabi, international cricket council
'Master Stroke': Twitter Goes Wild as Legendary MS Dhoni Named Team India 'Mentor' for T20 World Cup
Ex-India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, popularly known as MSD, will be back in national colours after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named him as mentor of the Virat Kohli-led side for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The legendary wicketkeeper-batsman retired from international cricket last year.
The BCCI's decision to make two-time World Cup-winning captain M.S. Dhoni mentor of the 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup has come as a big surprise to both fans and former cricketers.
Former India cricketers, including Dinesh Karthik, Wasim Jaffer and Pragyan Ojha applauded the board's decision to give Dhoni a special role in the team.
Karthik called Dhoni's appointment a "masterstroke" and Ojha described it as a "big boost" for the Men in Blue.
As well as the country's former cricketers, the news of Dhoni's return to Team India, albeit in a coaching role, was welcomed by cricket lovers across the south Asian nation.
Although some of the team's admirers have flooded Twitter with memes, others sent out appreciation posts, celebrating Dhoni's comeback.
Dhoni's return to Team India, though, wasn't the only surprise the BCCI had for the nation's cricket crazy fans.
Ravichandran Ashwin's selection for the 15-member squad left them jubilant as the off -spinner would be one of the vital cogs in team captain Kohli's scheme of things in the showpiece event.
India won the maiden T20 World Cup title under Dhoni way back in 2007, when the tournament was held in South Africa.
Virat and the team would not just be looking to end their long T20 World Cup trophy drought, but would be eager to clinch their first ICC title since capturing the Champions Trophy in England in 2013 as well.
The elite T20 competition is scheduled to be held between 17 October and 14 November in the Middle Eastern cities of Muscat, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.