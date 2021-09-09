Registration was successful!
Man Utd Have a Chance at Winning EPL With Cristiano Ronaldo, Says Former Club Icon Dimitar Berbatov
2021-09-09T13:43+0000
2021-09-09T13:43+0000
Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Old Trafford has given Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a great shot at winning the Premier League, the Portugal captain's former team-mate at the English club Dimitar Berbatov has claimed."Automatically everyone connected with United is very excited that Ronaldo is back and everyone automatically thinks that with Ronaldo the title is in United's hands right now. But that's not the case", Berbatov, who played for the Red Devils from 2008 to 2012, told the British media on Thursday. "Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, these three teams are playing great football with great players and great managers. It's going to be interesting to see how United is going to fight with these teams. Yes Ronaldo is raising the bar, Ronaldo automatically means more goals and title contenders", the Bulgarian added.According to Berbatov, United, who finished second behind arch-rivals and eventual champions Manchester City last season, would get a definitive boost with Ronaldo joining the iconic side."It's a bonus because Ronaldo has been there, done that, won everything there is to win and this can boost the mentality. When someone like this comes to the club you start telling yourself you need to pick yourself up and do even more than before because you want to be on the same level as Ronaldo".Berbatov, though, insisted that in case United fails to win any trophy during the current season even after Ronaldo's arrival at the club, he would feel quite disappointed."But it's a long way until the finish line, and we'll see what is going to happen. Ronaldo is there to bring the trophies and if at the end of the season, United didn't win any silverware, it's going to be a failure in my opinion", he concluded.CR7 is set to make his second debut for the iconic English side in their Premier League clash against Newcastle on Saturday.The 36-year-old football superstar landed in Manchester only a couple of days ago, after making history for Portugal last week.With his brace against Ireland in their World Cup qualifier last Wednesday, the former Juventus and Real Madrid talisman became the leading goalscorer in men's international football after leapfrogging Iranian Ali Daei's record of 109 goals.
13:43 GMT 09.09.2021
© REUTERS / CARL RECINEManchester United fans hold a cutout of Cristiano Ronaldo during the game at Wolves on Sunday 29 August 2021
