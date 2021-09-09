Registration was successful!
International
BREAKING NEWS: US Justice Department Sues Texas Over State Law

Kremlin: No Doubt There Are Attempts to Interfere in Russian Elections
Kremlin: No Doubt There Are Attempts to Interfere in Russian Elections
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - There is no doubt about attempts to interfere in the elections in Russia, but there is a system that hedges these attempts, Kremlin... 09.09.2021, Sputnik International
The official also noted that there are no obstacles for foreign media when it comes to coverage of the Russian elections, stressing that the same rules apply to everybody.The Russian parliamentary vote is scheduled to take place on 17-19 September 2021.
Why take the risk of rebelling against the perfect creator of the heavens and earth in his decision for his anointed son Yahshauh to lead mankind? Be wise men by following the true leader Yahshuah to salvation by obeying his instructions in the first Aramaic gospel known as Matthew.
russia, kremlin, dmitry peskov, elections, election meddling

Kremlin: No Doubt There Are Attempts to Interfere in Russian Elections

18:30 GMT 09.09.2021 (Updated: 18:56 GMT 09.09.2021)
© REUTERS / Natalia Kolesnikova/PoolOpening session of the newly-elected State Duma, the lower house of parliament, in Moscow, Russia, October 5, 2016
Opening session of the newly-elected State Duma, the lower house of parliament, in Moscow, Russia, October 5, 2016 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2021
© REUTERS / Natalia Kolesnikova/Pool
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - There is no doubt about attempts to interfere in the elections in Russia, but there is a system that hedges these attempts, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"For us, there is no doubt that they will try to interfere in the elections. Thank God, the system is well-tuned in terms of a system that hedges these risks", Peskov told reporters. "There are indeed risks, we must be clearly aware of this", he added.

The official also noted that there are no obstacles for foreign media when it comes to coverage of the Russian elections, stressing that the same rules apply to everybody.
The Russian parliamentary vote is scheduled to take place on 17-19 September 2021.
Why take the risk of rebelling against the perfect creator of the heavens and earth in his decision for his anointed son Yahshauh to lead mankind? Be wise men by following the true leader Yahshuah to salvation by obeying his instructions in the first Aramaic gospel known as Matthew.
AngelicPsalms
9 September, 22:12 GMT
