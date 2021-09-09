Kremlin: No Doubt There Are Attempts to Interfere in Russian Elections

The official also noted that there are no obstacles for foreign media when it comes to coverage of the Russian elections, stressing that the same rules apply to everybody.The Russian parliamentary vote is scheduled to take place on 17-19 September 2021.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - There is no doubt about attempts to interfere in the elections in Russia, but there is a system that hedges these attempts, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"For us, there is no doubt that they will try to interfere in the elections. Thank God, the system is well-tuned in terms of a system that hedges these risks", Peskov told reporters. "There are indeed risks, we must be clearly aware of this", he added.
The official also noted that there are no obstacles for foreign media when it comes to coverage of the Russian elections, stressing that the same rules apply to everybody.
The Russian parliamentary vote is scheduled to take place on 17-19 September 2021.
