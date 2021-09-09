Registration was successful!
Knife-Wielding Man Reportedly Takes Petrol Station Staff Hostage in Bristol, UK
According to Avon and Somerset Police, armed officers and a negotiator have been deployed to the site to bring the incident to a safe conclusion.
A knife-wielding man has taken staff hostage at an Esso petrol station in Bristol, UK. The suspect is hiding inside the station's shop and workers are believed to be uninjured in a safe room. Police report that armed officers have surrounded the area and are trying to resolve the incident.One person has been taken to hospital but no serious injury has been reported.Negotiators are currently working at the site trying to bring the incident to a safe conclusion. Meanwhile, police urged members of the public to avoid the area.
Knife-Wielding Man Reportedly Takes Petrol Station Staff Hostage in Bristol, UK

08:35 GMT 09.09.2021 (Updated: 09:14 GMT 09.09.2021)
According to Avon and Somerset Police, armed officers and a negotiator have been deployed to the site to bring the incident to a safe conclusion.
A knife-wielding man has taken staff hostage at an Esso petrol station in Bristol, UK. The suspect is hiding inside the station's shop and workers are believed to be uninjured in a safe room.
Police report that armed officers have surrounded the area and are trying to resolve the incident.
One person has been taken to hospital but no serious injury has been reported.
Negotiators are currently working at the site trying to bring the incident to a safe conclusion. Meanwhile, police urged members of the public to avoid the area.
