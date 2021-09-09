https://sputniknews.com/20210909/kellyanne-conway-refuses-to-quit-advisory-board-as-biden-accused-of-starting-unprecedented-purge-1088909608.html

Kellyanne Conway Refuses to Quit Advisory Board as Biden Accused of Starting 'Unprecedented Purge'

Kellyanne Conway Refuses to Quit Advisory Board as Biden Accused of Starting 'Unprecedented Purge'

The statement comes hours after director of the White House Presidential Office Catherine Russell wrote a letter to members of federal advisory boards asking...

Kellyanne Conway has said she won’t comply with Joe Biden’s request to resign from the board of the Air Force Academy. The former senior counsellor to former president Donald Trump posted a screenshot of a letter she sent to the Democrat.Conway, who served under Trump, described the request as "petty and political, if not personal" and said it will discourage faithful and willing public servants from serving the country. She added that its aim is reportedly to distract the public from a series of problems the Biden administration has recently faced.'Unprecedented Purge'The New York Post reported that the Biden administration is firing all federal advisory board members that were appointed by former president Donald Trump. In total 18 people will be laid off, including former National Security Adviser Herbert McMaster, who disagreed with Trump on foreign policy issues, retired four-star Army General Jack Keane and ex-White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, the newspaper said.One individual, who spoke to the outlet, described the move as an "unprecedented purge". As mentioned earlier, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Biden’s objective is to have nominees that are “qualified to serve” on these boards and “who are aligned” with the president’s values.Jonathan Hiler, member of the Naval Academy board, who also received a request to resign, said he doesn’t understand the "basis for this purge". Refusal to ComplyJust like Kellyanne Conway, many board members voiced their opposition to the administration’s request. Former Director of the Office Management and Budget Russell Vought, a member of the Naval Academy board, tweeted the following statement:Longtime Navy Reserve officer Sean Spicer has harshly criticised the Biden administration stressing that the boards have been free from politics and worked in a bipartisan way for decades.

