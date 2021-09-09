Registration was successful!
Japan's Ex-Defence Minister Taro Kono Plans to Bid for Ruling Party Leadership, Reports Suggest
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Japanese Administrative Reform Minister Taro Kono will officially present his candidacy for the leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic... 09.09.2021, Sputnik International
08:09 GMT 09.09.2021
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Japanese Administrative Reform Minister Taro Kono will officially present his candidacy for the leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) on 10 September, the Kyodo news agency reported on 9 September citing informed sources.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced late last week that he would not run for the LDP head, which means his resignation as head of government in the future. The election of a new party leader is scheduled for 29 September.
So far, only former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida has officially announced his campaign bid. Former Defence Minister Shigeru Ishiba is considered a likely candidate.
According to the most recent poll by Kyodo, Kono, who is also in charge of COVID-19 vaccinations, is the most popular pick to succeed Suga, as 31.9% of the Japanese are ready to vote for him. He is followed by Ishiba (26.6%) and Kishida (18.8%).
Kono served as foreign minister and then defense minister in Shinzo Abe's government.
