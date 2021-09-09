https://sputniknews.com/20210909/it-will-blow-over-prince-andrew-convinced-that-hell-brush-off-rape-allegations-report-says-1088905985.html

'It Will Blow Over': Prince Andrew Convinced That He’ll Brush Off Rape Allegations, Report Says

The second son of Queen Elizabeth II, said to be her favorite, has kept a low profile since the Jeffrey Epstein sex scandal broke out in August 2019. The Duke... 09.09.2021, Sputnik International

ghislaine maxwell

prince andrew

jeffrey epstein

rape

sex abuse

uk

Prince Andrew is "utterly convinced" that he will be able to brush off the rape allegations against him and return to public life next year, the Daily Mirror reported citing insiders. According to them, the 61-year-old has told his closest confidants that the scandal over the recent civil lawsuit against him will “blow over”.The sources told the newspaper that the royal has an "incredibly bullish attitude" about the issue and believes he will be able to save his reputation.Another source told the outlet that the royal’s "buoyant" mood and self-assurance is detrimental both for him and the Royal Family.In August it was reported that the Duke of York is hiding in Royal Lodge as he and his team try to prevent lawyers from serving him with a lawsuit. According to the Sun, the royal’s security guards have stopped lawyers "multiple times".What Are the Allegations?For years Virginia Giuffre has accused Prince Andrew of having sexually assaulted her. She claimed she was trafficked to London by US financier Jeffrey Epstein and his alleged accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, and she was forced to have sex with the royal on three occasions, including when she was just 17-years old. The media didn’t pay attention to the allegations until Jeffrey Epstein was arrested on charges of running a sex-trafficking ring of minors in July of 2019.How Has the Duke Responded to The Accusations?Prince Andrew was among numerous celebrities and high-profile figures to have rubbed shoulders with Epstein. In the wake of the scandal the royal gave an interview to the BBC where he tried to explain his ties with the disgraced financier as well as answer the allegations against him.He categorically denied the accusations, claiming he had an alibi. The royal said he had no recollection of meeting Giuffre, despite there being at least one photo showing the prince together with Giuffre and Epstein's ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell.Prince Andrew admitted that he flew on Epstein’s private plane, visited his numerous mansions as well as his island in the Caribbean, where the financier allegedly abused and raped his victims, but noted that he didn’t notice any inappropriate behaviour.Latest DevelopmentsThe Duke of York said he is willing to help US prosecutors working on the Epstein case. However, investigators claim that he has provided zero cooperation since the scandal broke. On 9 August, Virginia Giuffre filed a civil lawsuit in New York. She is seeking "accountability" from the royal and is demanding compensation for physical and mental damage. Giuffre’s lawyer David Boies accused Prince Andrew of "stonewalling" the case.

