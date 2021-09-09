Registration was successful!
Israel Says It is Not Considering Handing Golan Heights Over to Syria
Tel Aviv is not considering handing over the Golan Heights to Syria, Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has said.
11:27 GMT 09.09.2021 (Updated: 11:40 GMT 09.09.2021) Being updated
The patch of Syrian land was captured by Israel at the end of the Six-Day War in 1967 after Syrian forces attacked Israeli positions during Tel Aviv's confrontation with Egypt. Most of global community does not recognise Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights, with the US changing its stance only in 2019.
Tel Aviv is not considering handing over the Golan Heights to Syria, Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has said.