Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

- Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2021
Situation in Afghanistan
The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
https://sputniknews.com/20210909/iran-slams-foreign-intervention-in-afghanistan-amid-concerns-pakistan-is-helping-taliban-1088905266.html
Iran Slams 'Foreign Intervention' in Afghanistan Amid Concerns Pakistan Is Helping Taliban
Iran Slams 'Foreign Intervention' in Afghanistan Amid Concerns Pakistan Is Helping Taliban
Both the Taliban and Pakistan have denied allegations that Pakistani drones and ground personnel have been providing military assistance to the Islamist group... 09.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-09T07:41+0000
2021-09-09T07:41+0000
situation in afghanistan
asia & pacific
iran
afghanistan
pakistan
shah mahmood qureshi
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/07/1088855449_0:0:3215:1808_1920x0_80_0_0_e05beeb0af182eafaa5a755c1ffa5ce4.jpg
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has urged the participants of a Pakistan-sponsored meeting on Afghanistan to refrain from using "military force", against the backdrop of reports that Islamabad has been providing air and ground support to the Taliban* against the National Resistance Front (NRF) forces in the Panjshir Province.The virtual meeting about Afghanistan was also attended by the foreign ministers of China (Wang Yi), Uzbekistan (Abdulaziz Kamilov), Turkmenistan (Rashid Meredov) and Tajikistan (Sirojiddin Muhriddin).According to Saeed Khatibzadeh, the spokesman at Iran's Foreign Ministry, Amir-Abdollahian also expressed concern about the prospects of “foreign intervention” in Afghanistan, as he railed against the 20-year US occupation of the south Asian nation.Several Afghan officials have reportedly claimed that NRF positions in Panjshir, the north-western province which the Taliban has yet fully to capture, came under attack from Pakistani drones this week. The Taliban fighters have launched a massive offensive to take over the opposition stronghold, but the NRF has claimed that it has been able to repel the Islamist militant group and it still controls “strategic positions” in the Panjshir Valley.NRF leader Ahmad Massoud also decried the use of “foreign mercenaries” by the Taliban in Panjshir in a statement released on 6 September, a day after two of the movement’s top leaders were killed during fighting.At the time, Tehran said it would investigate claims of “foreign intervention”.“Everyone should know that the history of Afghanistan has proved that foreign meddling will result in nothing but failure,” Khatibzadeh said on 6 September.The allegations that Pakistan is providing military support to the Taliban surfaced only days after Lieutenant-General Faiz Hameed, the chief of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency, made his first public visit to Afghanistan after Kabul was taken over by the Taliban on 15 August.Iran Calls for an ‘Inclusive’ Gov’tAt Wednesday’s meeting, Iran’s top diplomat also called for forming an “inclusive government reflecting diversity and the will of the Afghan people” and backed an “intra-Afghan dialogue”.The meeting was organised barely a day after the Taliban announced its 33-member all-male, interim cabinet in Afghanistan, which many observers across the world say includes Islamist hardliners in key positions.The new cabinet has at least six ministers sanctioned by the United Nations for their alleged terrorist ties. The newly appointed Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani heads the US-designated Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO) Haqqani Network and has a $10 million bounty on his head.Meanwhile, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi called for “discarding old lenses, developing new insights” and proceeding with a pragmatic approach in dealing with the new developments in Afghanistan, while addressing the meeting.*The Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.
https://sputniknews.com/20210904/pakistans-spy-chief-visits-kabul-amid-claims-of-factionalism-in-taliban-over-formation-of-new-govt-1083795587.html
https://sputniknews.com/20210908/pakistan-calls-for-discarding-old-lenses-in-afghanistan-as-talibans-new-cabinet-draws-flak-1088879794.html
The Talibans are afghans and thus are more entitled than rge morons ever will be, or the Nato troops! So why the complaints if a neighbouring country wish to help the new rulers get up its pace and set things in motion towards a society that serves the afghani people. The morons and its nato mongrels left a mess and now seems intent to further the mess to spite China, Russia and so on!
0
1
iran
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Dhairya Maheshwari
Dhairya Maheshwari
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/07/1088855449_153:0:2884:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e4d2dd67fa693c8c2c1d90eee7795f75.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
asia & pacific, iran, afghanistan, pakistan, shah mahmood qureshi

Iran Slams 'Foreign Intervention' in Afghanistan Amid Concerns Pakistan Is Helping Taliban

07:41 GMT 09.09.2021
© REUTERS / STRINGERTaliban forces walk in front of Afghan demonstrators as they shout slogans during an anti-Pakistan protest, near the Pakistan embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 7, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Taliban forces walk in front of Afghan demonstrators as they shout slogans during an anti-Pakistan protest, near the Pakistan embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 7, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2021
© REUTERS / STRINGER
Subscribe
Dhairya Maheshwari
All materials
Both the Taliban and Pakistan have denied allegations that Pakistani drones and ground personnel have been providing military assistance to the Islamist group in the Panjshir Province. Pakistan's military spokesman Major General Babar Iftikhar has dismissed these claims as "completely false and irrational propaganda".
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has urged the participants of a Pakistan-sponsored meeting on Afghanistan to refrain from using "military force", against the backdrop of reports that Islamabad has been providing air and ground support to the Taliban* against the National Resistance Front (NRF) forces in the Panjshir Province.
The virtual meeting about Afghanistan was also attended by the foreign ministers of China (Wang Yi), Uzbekistan (Abdulaziz Kamilov), Turkmenistan (Rashid Meredov) and Tajikistan (Sirojiddin Muhriddin).
According to Saeed Khatibzadeh, the spokesman at Iran's Foreign Ministry, Amir-Abdollahian also expressed concern about the prospects of “foreign intervention” in Afghanistan, as he railed against the 20-year US occupation of the south Asian nation.
Several Afghan officials have reportedly claimed that NRF positions in Panjshir, the north-western province which the Taliban has yet fully to capture, came under attack from Pakistani drones this week. The Taliban fighters have launched a massive offensive to take over the opposition stronghold, but the NRF has claimed that it has been able to repel the Islamist militant group and it still controls “strategic positions” in the Panjshir Valley.
NRF leader Ahmad Massoud also decried the use of “foreign mercenaries” by the Taliban in Panjshir in a statement released on 6 September, a day after two of the movement’s top leaders were killed during fighting.
At the time, Tehran said it would investigate claims of “foreign intervention”.
“Everyone should know that the history of Afghanistan has proved that foreign meddling will result in nothing but failure,” Khatibzadeh said on 6 September.
In this 16 August 2021 file photo, hundreds of people gather near a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport plane along the perimeter at the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.09.2021
Pakistan's Spy Chief Visits Kabul Amid Claims of Factionalism in Taliban Over Formation of New Gov't
4 September, 12:19 GMT
The allegations that Pakistan is providing military support to the Taliban surfaced only days after Lieutenant-General Faiz Hameed, the chief of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency, made his first public visit to Afghanistan after Kabul was taken over by the Taliban on 15 August.

Iran Calls for an ‘Inclusive’ Gov’t

At Wednesday’s meeting, Iran’s top diplomat also called for forming an “inclusive government reflecting diversity and the will of the Afghan people” and backed an “intra-Afghan dialogue”.
The meeting was organised barely a day after the Taliban announced its 33-member all-male, interim cabinet in Afghanistan, which many observers across the world say includes Islamist hardliners in key positions.
The new cabinet has at least six ministers sanctioned by the United Nations for their alleged terrorist ties. The newly appointed Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani heads the US-designated Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO) Haqqani Network and has a $10 million bounty on his head.
Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi speaks to reporters at the Foreign Ministry in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, March 1, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.09.2021
Situation in Afghanistan
Pakistan Calls for ‘Discarding Old Lenses’ in Afghanistan as Taliban’s New Cabinet Draws Flak
Yesterday, 13:48 GMT
Meanwhile, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi called for “discarding old lenses, developing new insights” and proceeding with a pragmatic approach in dealing with the new developments in Afghanistan, while addressing the meeting.
*The Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.
100000
Discuss
Popular comments
The Talibans are afghans and thus are more entitled than rge morons ever will be, or the Nato troops! So why the complaints if a neighbouring country wish to help the new rulers get up its pace and set things in motion towards a society that serves the afghani people. The morons and its nato mongrels left a mess and now seems intent to further the mess to spite China, Russia and so on!
mmandrake
9 September, 11:27 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:26 GMT'Master Stroke': Twitter Goes Wild as Legendary MS Dhoni Named Team India 'Mentor' for T20 World Cup
08:12 GMTTropical Storm Mindy Strikes US' Florida, Moving Over State's North, Hurricane Centre Says
08:09 GMTJapan's Ex-Defence Minister Taro Kono Plans to Bid for Ruling Party Leadership, Reports Suggest
08:03 GMT'It Will Blow Over': Prince Andrew Convinced That He’ll Brush Off Rape Allegations, Report Says
07:42 GMTUS Congressman Demands Answers Amid Reports Unvetted Afghan Evacuees Leave Military Base Freely
07:41 GMTIran Slams 'Foreign Intervention' in Afghanistan Amid Concerns Pakistan Is Helping Taliban
07:31 GMTPowerful Typhoon Moving Towards Southern Japan From Philippines, Weather Agency Says
07:29 GMTDenmark Secretly Pays UK Off to Receive Its Afghan Interpreters
07:12 GMTJewish Worshippers Allegedly Flouted Melbourne's Lockdown by Posing as Alcoholics Anonymous
07:00 GMTChina's Xi Congratulates Kim Jong-un on 73rd Anniversary of North Korea's Founding
06:54 GMTPutin Awards Hero of Russia Title to Emergencies Minister Zinichev Posthumously
06:24 GMTAOC Derided for Using The Term 'Menstruating Persons' While Discussing Texas Abortion Law
06:14 GMTCOVID-19 Here to Stay, Vaccine-Driven Herd Immunity Unlikely, Say Swedish Professors
05:32 GMTProtesters Wave Afghan Flags as Kamala Harris Campaigns for Embattled California Governor
05:15 GMTAlarm Triggered at Russia's Zvezda ISS Module, Crew Reports Smoke, Smell of Burnt Plastic
04:59 GMTLive Updates: Taliban Says Afghan Gov't Members Appearing on US Black List Violates Doha Agreement
04:44 GMTLive Updates: India's Total Cases of COVID-19 Rise to 33.14Mln, Death Toll Stands at 441,749
04:30 GMTBusted! Goofy Golden Retriever Caught in Middle of Shenanigans Looks Guilty as Heck
04:00 GMTUnited Airlines to Place Unvaccinated Employees With Religious Exemptions on Unpaid Leave
02:59 GMTGOP Senators Demand Hearings, Sworn Testimony From Top US Military Over Afghanistan Rumbles