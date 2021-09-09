Here We Go Again: Ship Briefly Blocks Suez Canal, Prompting Wave of Memes Online
"The Suez Canal Authority reacted quickly to the incident with the Coral Crystal container ship, which ran around and got stuck temporarily, the sixth column in the northern colony, at 54 km point in the canal", the press release said.
🇪🇬⚡️Container ship BLOCKS Suez Canal AGAIN!— 𝐁𝐡𝐚𝐛𝐚𝐧𝐢 𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐚𝐫 𝐉𝐞𝐧𝐚 (@Bhabanisankar02) September 9, 2021
UPDATE: the Suez Canal was briefly blocked after "Coral Crystal" ran aground on Thursday but early reports indicate it was promptly refloated and the channel was reopened pic.twitter.com/omkIuKoc0s
Me, racing you, to find all previous Suez Canal memes. pic.twitter.com/IMTGbcvfTn— Dubzky (@dubzkis) September 9, 2021
Gavin Williamson confirms that there is a boat stuck in the Suez Canal pic.twitter.com/N7dZ0Au5kx— Fat Evil Buddha (@FatEvilBuddha) September 9, 2021
E andiamo#SUEZ pic.twitter.com/qrVwIldKV3— Lord TrattoMale 🗣 (@trattomale) September 9, 2021
Apparently the suez canal is blocked again. pic.twitter.com/imZbSriTkc— cancerousking (@washyehands) September 9, 2021
When will people learn! The Suez Canal was blocked again lmfaoo pic.twitter.com/vC62Z3fzeW— Twiggy (@TurtwigTrainer1) September 9, 2021
If I had a nickel for every time the Suez Canal was blocked… pic.twitter.com/LWt17Upefy— Chris Tozzi (@ctoz113) September 9, 2021
I see the #SuezCanal is blocked again ⁉️❗️⁉️❗️ pic.twitter.com/HeDy0rwPbM— Metal Gear : Outer Heaven (@MgsOuterHaven) September 9, 2021
Everyone on twitter seeing that the Suez Canal is blocked again pic.twitter.com/lypGswyPZO— Gwdihŵ🦉 (@youwouldknow) September 9, 2021
live look inside the suez canal authority control room pic.twitter.com/wE246RPKvN— Chicken WingDings 🇵🇸 (@eBridget) September 9, 2021