Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210909/here-we-go-again-ship-briefly-blocks-suez-canal-prompting-wave-of-memes-online-1088922259.html
Here We Go Again: Ship Briefly Blocks Suez Canal, Prompting Wave of Memes Online
Here We Go Again: Ship Briefly Blocks Suez Canal, Prompting Wave of Memes Online
In March, the unfortunate container ship Ever Given blocked the Suez Canal, forcing numerous cargo vessels to opt for alternate routes, travelling around... 09.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-09T16:03+0000
2021-09-09T16:03+0000
middle east
africa
suez canal
memes
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0d/1083378709_0:161:3070:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7413af7c9c0011a21b2d3f5e0a162404.jpg
Coral Crystal ship briefly blocked the Suez Canal on Thursday after the vessel ran aground. However, the ship was swiftly refloated and there were no problems with traffic, according to a statement issued by the Suez Canal Authority (SCA).The incident, however, instantly went viral on the Internet, with netizens producing a significant amount of memes about the event.
suez canal
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0d/1083378709_171:0:2900:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_45a59f399b6dd37352b5bf72e763e538.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
middle east, africa, suez canal, memes

Here We Go Again: Ship Briefly Blocks Suez Canal, Prompting Wave of Memes Online

16:03 GMT 09.09.2021
© REUTERS / AMR ABDALLAH DALSHFILE PHOTO: Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, sets sail to leave through Suez Canal after the canal authority reached a settlement with the vessel's owner and insurers, in Ismailia, Egypt, July 7, 2021.
FILE PHOTO: Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, sets sail to leave through Suez Canal after the canal authority reached a settlement with the vessel's owner and insurers, in Ismailia, Egypt, July 7, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2021
© REUTERS / AMR ABDALLAH DALSH
Subscribe
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
In March, the unfortunate container ship Ever Given blocked the Suez Canal, forcing numerous cargo vessels to opt for alternate routes, travelling around Africa. The ship remained stuck for almost a week, resulting in massive losses as well as prompting thousands of memes mocking the situation.
Coral Crystal ship briefly blocked the Suez Canal on Thursday after the vessel ran aground. However, the ship was swiftly refloated and there were no problems with traffic, according to a statement issued by the Suez Canal Authority (SCA).

"The Suez Canal Authority reacted quickly to the incident with the Coral Crystal container ship, which ran around and got stuck temporarily, the sixth column in the northern colony, at 54 km point in the canal", the press release said.

The incident, however, instantly went viral on the Internet, with netizens producing a significant amount of memes about the event.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:03 GMTHere We Go Again: Ship Briefly Blocks Suez Canal, Prompting Wave of Memes Online
15:56 GMTGeneral Robert Lee Would Have Won in Afghanistan, Trump Claims After Confederate Statue Removal
15:48 GMTTrump Endorses Republican Challenger to 'Disloyal' Liz Cheney
15:39 GMTAbortion Law: WH Reportedly Plans to Sue Texas for 'Illegally Interfering With Federal Interests'
15:25 GMTFrom 60s to 40s: Biden's Ratings Plummet in Battleground States Following Crisis-Riddled Summer
15:22 GMT20 Years After 9/11 Why Are 39 People Still Detained at Guantanamo and Will They Ever Face Trial?
14:57 GMT'She Didn’t Leave in Huff': Prince of Monaco Addresses Reports of Rift With Wife, Princess Charlene
14:34 GMTPentagon Chief Explains Why Al-Qaeda 'Has the Ability to Regenerate in Afghanistan'
14:33 GMTIranian Army Reportedly Fires Missiles at Hostile Groups in Northern Iraq
14:16 GMTPrince William's Question About Meghan Markle Made Harry Go 'Ballistic', Book Claims
14:15 GMTFrance Slams London for 'Financial Blackmail' Over UK's Stance on Migrants in English Channel
14:02 GMTHackers Reportedly Broke Into United Nations Earlier This Year and Stole Sensitive Data
14:01 GMTTop US Commanders to Testify in Senate on Afghanistan Withdrawal
13:58 GMTElon, Pause Your Space Missions: Viruses Could Exist Anywhere in the Universe, Claims Scientist
13:54 GMTUK's Priti Awful Hypocrisy
13:44 GMTTurkey Detains 13 Daesh Terror Suspects in Ankara, Reports Suggest
13:43 GMTMan Utd Have a Chance at Winning EPL With Cristiano Ronaldo, Says Former Club Icon Dimitar Berbatov
13:43 GMTBiden to Withdraw His ATF Head Nominee Due to Congressional Opposition, Reports Suggest
13:38 GMTUS Weekly Jobless Claims at 310,000 in New Pandemic Low
13:19 GMTQatar World Cup: Naked Football Match Organiser 'Euphoric' After Game Steals Spotlight Online