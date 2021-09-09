Registration was successful!
Harris Reaffirms US-Mexico Partnership to Modernise Hemisphere, Develop Central America
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Vice President Kamala Harris during remarks on Thursday reaffirmed the US's commitment to working with Mexico to advance goals... 09.09.2021, Sputnik International
Harris Reaffirms US-Mexico Partnership to Modernise Hemisphere, Develop Central America

16:47 GMT 09.09.2021
© AP Photo / Ivan Pierre AguirreIn this Friday, Dec. 27, 2013 photo, workers at one of maquiladoras of the TECMA group prepare to raise the U.S. flag along with the Mexican and TECMA flags in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Vice President Kamala Harris during remarks on Thursday reaffirmed the US's commitment to working with Mexico to advance goals including the modernising of infrastructure across the Western hemisphere and the creation of jobs in Central America

"This high-level economic dialogue is an opportunity to deepen our ties and advance our collective goals. Together we will strengthen supply chain resilience. Together we will modernise our hemisphere's infrastructure through the plan the President has outlined, in partnership and cooperation with our friends, Build Back Better World… We will create jobs for the people of Southern Mexico and Central America", Harris said.

She added that she is confident that the two nations and their companies will continue to work together towards greater prosperity and that the US and Mexico will continue working together to set an example of what is possible in the Western hemisphere.
Representatives of the US and Mexico met in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building near the White House to engage in the first US-Mexico High-Level Economic Dialogue since 2016.
Other members of the US delegation to the dialogue included US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai, US Agency for International Development Administrator Samantha Power, and US Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar.
