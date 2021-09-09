Registration was successful!
Freudian Slip? Pence's Aide Blasts 'Myth' About Ex-VP Calling His Wife Karen 'Mother'
Freudian Slip? Pence's Aide Blasts 'Myth' About Ex-VP Calling His Wife Karen 'Mother'
Alyssa Farah, who served as a press secretary for Mike Pence, slammed "the myth" that the former vice president referred to his wife Karen as "mother".According to her, the myth came from a 2017 Rolling Stone article that cited an anonymous source claiming that Pence (Indiana's governor at the time) called Karen "mother".She noted that Pence usually called his wife Karen, while others in the White House addressed her as Mrs Pence or the second lady.
us, united states, white house, mike pence, karen pence

Freudian Slip? Pence's Aide Blasts 'Myth' About Ex-VP Calling His Wife Karen 'Mother'

16:28 GMT 09.09.2021
© AP Photo / Evan VucciVice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen listen as President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Gerald R. Ford International Airport, early Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Grand Rapids, Mich.
Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen listen as President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Gerald R. Ford International Airport, early Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Grand Rapids, Mich. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2021
© AP Photo / Evan Vucci
Evgeny Mikhaylov
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
According to the former White House director of strategic communications, reports suggesting that Pence used the nickname "mother" or "mom" for his wife are far from the truth. Farah noted that this idea "has driven me crazy".
Alyssa Farah, who served as a press secretary for Mike Pence, slammed "the myth" that the former vice president referred to his wife Karen as "mother".

"This has driven me crazy for years because it's weird. That would be very weird if he called her mother", Farah said, addressing Pence's supposed pet name for his spouse

According to her, the myth came from a 2017 Rolling Stone article that cited an anonymous source claiming that Pence (Indiana's governor at the time) called Karen "mother".

"This is when he has kids who were teenage years", Farah said as she appeared on the "One Decision" podcast. "They're probably 14, 15 years old. And he steps up and he says, 'mom' and he calls her mom. But my parents did that too. In front of kids, you say, 'dad,' 'mom'".

She noted that Pence usually called his wife Karen, while others in the White House addressed her as Mrs Pence or the second lady.
